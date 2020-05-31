Spain Might Extend Nationwide Lockdown Until June 21 To Avoid New Cases

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said on May 31 that he will ask the Spanish parliament for the last two-week extension of the state of emergency lockdown until 21st June, after which, restrictions will totally be lifted and free movement will be allowed, a local daily reported. Furthermore, during a video-conference meeting, Sanchez told the regional government leaders that this would be the last extension as the country has managed to curb the infections drastically.

As of May 30, the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Spain spiked by 4, however, the on an average daily fatality slumped as total 27,125 deaths were registered from the disease since the outbreak. The new cases jumped by 271 overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 286,308 in the country. Spain declared a state of national health emergency as of March 14 imposing strict lockdown on the streets as it issued home confinements orders halting all non-essential movement to stem the rapid transmission of the COVID-19 disease, as per reports.

Read: Nepal Reports 166 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Crosses 1,500-mark

Read: UK Minister Suggests Local Lockdowns To Fight Second Coronavirus Spike

10 days of national mourning

On June 2, the government of Spain would announce 10 days of national mourning to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic victims, a local media reported. In Madrid's Cibeles Square, Spanish flags furled at half-staff in a sign of respect. At the monumental archway Puerta del Alcala, black ribbons hung in memory of the victims, while the eternal flame marked a plaque that reads "Your flame will never fade from our hearts."

However, earlier on May 28, several thousand demonstrators from Spain’s far-right Vox party gathered in their cars and on motorbikes in the centre of Madrid and other Spanish cities to protest the Spanish government’s response to the crisis, according to reports. Protesters opposed PM Sanchez for jeopardizing Spaniards’ rights by confining people to their homes and closing business during the lockdown. However, in a statement, Spain's government asserted that the confinement measures were deemed “necessary” to save lives, and prevent the overwhelmed healthcare system from collapse.

Read: Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 6 Million As Countries Begin Easing Restrictions

Read: Pope: Pull Together, Avoid Pessimism In This Coronavirus Era

(Image Credit: PTI)