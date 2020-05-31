Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 6 Million As Countries Begin Easing Restrictions

As the number coronavirus cases worldwide crossed six million on May 31, Brazil registered another record surge in daily infections. In recent times, the debate between Brazillian leaders on how to deal with the pandemic has deepened. This comes as the Jair Bolsonaro led nation reported 4,98,440 cases and 28,834 fatalities as of now, latest data by John Hopkins University stated.

Latin America, which has become the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic, has reported 847,008 cases and 39,340 fatalities as of now. The continent which houses hundreds of indigenous tribes is currently bracing for tough weeks ahead as the virus continues to strip hundreds of their jobs. Meanwhile, as cases across American states surged to 17,70,384 with 103,781 fatalities, President Donald Trump doubled down on his accusation of China being responsible for the pandemic.

Reviving economy

On the other hand, many countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East are looking forward to easing lockdown measures in a bid to revive loss stricken economy. In Britain, which is set to begin easing lockdown on June 1, senior advisors have remarked that the British government was moving too fast. According to the latest tally by the John Hopkins University, there have been 274,219 positive cases and 38,458 deaths reported across the British territory.

Iran meanwhile, announced that collective prayers would resume in mosques, despite infections ticking back upwards in the nation. The country has till now reported 148,950 positive cases and 7,734 fatalities making it the worst-hit nation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Europe, where tourism accounts for a considerable sum of GDP, is looking forward to opening its gates for tourists. Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa reopened on May 30 while in Paris, parks and the famed Galeries Lafayette department store flung open their doors. Global sport has also started to revive back into action, with Austria announcing it will host Formula One's delayed season-opener on July 5, and the NBA eyeing a July 31 return.

