Spain’s Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Falls To 179, Nationwide Toll At 26,478

Spain’s coronavirus tally has stabilised as the country on May 9 reported 179 deaths, which is down from 229 on the previous day. Spain was one of the worst-hit countries, however, the Spanish health ministry has been reporting a lower number of confirmed cases as well. Currently, Spain has more than 262,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 26,478 lives in the nation.

Even with the low numbers, the economic cost in the country has still gone up drastically as data released on Tuesday showed the number of people claiming social security benefits for the month of April more than tripled from a year earlier to 4.5 billion euros. According to reports, more than 5.2 million people in Spain have received the cost of benefits from the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling coalition government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday reportedly said that the authorities will seek parliamentary approval for another two-week extension of the state of emergency, which the opposition People’s Party has said will not support. Spain is gradually opening up its economy by allowing small businesses to reopen after more than six weeks of strict lockdown. Shops like florists and ironmongers opened up in some parts of the country with restrictions.

Most part to reopen by May 18

The Spanish PM also said that a blueprint for easing restrictions was prepared which was based on four phases in order to get the country back to "a new normal" during the coronavirus pandemic. He added that there will be at least two weeks gap between each phase for the experts to make the assessment of the situation.

According to reports, Spain’s government has been preparing to draft the social distancing guidelines as it plans to reopen the operation of the cafes, schools, and churches in weeks ahead. Also, PM Sanchez reportedly announced that he expects most parts of the country will go operational as of May 18. Initially, he told the press briefing that Spain would start easing restrictions on May 11.

(Image credit: AP)

