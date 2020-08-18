Spain's Former King Juan Carlos 'self-exiled' In UAE After Corruption Charges Surfaced

After reports speculating presence of Spain's former King Juan Carlos in Abu Dhabi, the Spanish royal household confirmed on Monday, August 17 that he has been in the United Arab Emirates since he left his country. Earlier this month, the former monarch soaked in a corruption scandal had announced his self-exile and both the Spanish government as well as the Royal House officials have been secretive about Carlos’ whereabouts since then.

Juan Carlos had published a letter to his son, King Felipe VI informing him that he was leaving the country due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life.” At the age of 82, Ex-King of Spain has become the centre of official investigations in the country and Switzerland into the possible wrongdoing with the finances.

After the letter of August 3, several media outlets began posting pictures of Juan Carlos stepping out of a plane at an airport in Abu Dhabi. However, other reports began placing him in places including Dominican Republic, Portugal, Switzerland or New Zealand. Putting an end to the rising speculations, according to an international media agency, a Royal House spokesman said that the former Spanish king had asked to convey that he had travelled to the UAE earlier this month and that is where he currently remains.

Supreme court ordered an investigation in 2020

In June 2020, the Spanish Apex court ordered an investigation into the alleged role of Carlos in a $6 billion high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia, where he is believed to have received kickbacks, which he kept in a bank in Switzerland. Carlos has ruled Spain for nearly four decades from 1975 and 2014 and contributing to Spain’s transition to democracy and making it a constitutional monarchy. This is also one of the reasons why Ex-king is hailed across the nation.

Carlos had abdicated the throne in favour of his son after a corruption investigation against him was launched. It is also said that the former monarch left the country because he no longer has the immunity from prosecution following his abdication.

