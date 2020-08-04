Spain's Ex-King Juan Carlos Leaves Country After Alleged Corruption Investigation

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos, 82, has left the country, weeks after he was linked to an inquiry into the alleged corruption case, as per reports. Juan Carlos gave this information via letter, which he gave to his son Felipe VI. Felipe was given power six years ago. Reports suggest that King Juan Carlos would be available if prosecutors needed to interview him. Juan Carlos, who was known for helping the country and guiding Spain to democracy after the long dictatorship of Francisco Franco, but in recent years his image got many blots. A Royal Household spokesperson reportedly said that after the publication of the letter on August 3 the former monarch has left the country, but declined to reveal where he has gone.

Corruption case

In the month of June, Spain’s Supreme Court has launched an investigation into former king Juan Carlos's possible illegal commissions linked to a high-speed rail project in Saudi Arabia. The court prosecutor's office said it aims to establish the ex-monarch connection with the project after his abdication in June 2014. At that point, he lost his immunity from prosecution.

According to media reports, Spanish anti-corruption officers doubt that the king kept some undeclared funds in Switzerland, and a Swiss agency is investigating this case. However, officials are awaiting documentation from the Swiss authorities. The investigation focuses on establishing or discarding the criminal relevance of deeds that happened after June 2014 said the Spanish prosecutor's office to media.

