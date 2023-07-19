Last Updated:

'That is an amazing burst': Spectacular Video Shows Huge Bolts Of Lightning Shooting Out Of Agua Volcano In Guatemala

Taking to Twitter, Vinicio Gutierrez wrote, "Spectacular! Video captured in the Colonial city of La Antigua Guatemala."

Saumya joshi
Guatemala

Guatemala volcano lightning video. Image: Twitter-@viniciogutierr3


A stunning video on social media has sought the attention of many Internet users. In the video, one can see lightning shooting out of a volcano in a Guatemalan city. The footage was captured on July 10 by Sergio Garcia in Antigua, according to the person who has tweeted the video. 

The video shows lightning on top of the Agua volcano which looks as if it is erupting from its summit. 

Guatemala volcano lightning video amuses the internet 

The spectacular footage has garnered more than 3,500 likes and over 900 retweets. In the comment section, one of the Twitter users wrote, " That's the coolest thing I've seen in ages." While the other said, "Holy lightning! That is an amazing burst!"

Notably, it is a stratovolcano (also known as a composite volcano) that is formed by many layers of hardened lava and tephra.

How does lightning on the volcano occur?

Magma, the subterranean predecessor to lava, can form in a variety of ways, according to Forbes.  Pockets of magma exist deep within the Earth’s mantle, which originated from the Earth's liquid outer core. When a liquid rock has been heated to thousands of degrees, it makes upwards to the crust.

At this time, it can erupt through to the surface at a few select weak points.  According to the news reports, when this happens, not only lava emerges but has been accompanied by large amounts of soot and ash. Sometimes, it results in lightning. 

