A study conducted by the Ministry of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina has shown the high efficacy of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines in protecting individuals aged 60 years and above. The Argentinian study has demonstrated that COVID-19 infection rates witnessed a decrease of over 88% among those who were full vaccinated, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced on November 1. The full vaccination has shown a 96.6% reduction in deaths due to COVID-19.

"Results of the study are showing that infection rates decreased for over 88% among those who received the full vaccination against COVID (2 doses). The full vaccination was associated with a 96.6% reduction in mortality," Sputnik V said in a press release.

In a press statement, Sputnik V informed that the full vaccination schedule was associated with a 94.2% reduction of all-cause those aged at least 80 years and a 98.2% who are aged from 70 to 79 years. The study included 660,000 participants aged 60 years or over, who are residents of Buenos Aires, who were vaccinated with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccines. The study conducted by the Ministry of Health of the City of Buenos Aires has been published by The Journal of the American Medical Association.

The analysis was performed from 1 June to 15 June. The Russian vaccine developer in the press statement asserted that the study reconfirmed the efficacy of Sputnik V in protecting elderly people against COVID-19. In the press statement, Sputnik V mentioned another study was conducted by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province in June 2021. The study had shown that the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, Sputnik Light had 78.6-83.7% efficacy against COVID-19 among persons aged 60-79 years.

Sputnik V shows 97.2% efficacy against COVID -19

Last month, the Russian-developed vaccine demonstrated 97.2% efficiency against COVID, Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informed on Wednesday and revealed these groundbreaking numbers during a vaccination campaign drive held in Belarus. Based on data covering over 8,60,000 inoculated patients between January and July, the RDIF maintained that Sputnik V showed 97.2% efficiency against COVID in Belarus. The Sputnik V in a press statement informed that Belarus is among the first foreign country to register Sputnik V and use it for vaccination drives.

