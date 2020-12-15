Sputnik V To Provide 2 Years COVID-19 Immunity, Pfizer Only 4-5 Months: Developer

Developers behind the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have claimed that the shot is expected to provide immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least 2 years, contrary to Pfizer that gives only 3 to 4 months of protection. Head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg said that the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is unlikely to offer protection longer than five months, while Sputnik V which is created on the platform also used for the Ebola vaccine, provides longer safety, Gintsburg told the Soloviev Live channel according to TASS. Gintsburg added that Sputnik V has recorded 96 percent efficacy, which exceeded 95 percent on the 42nd day after the first dose was administered.

Meanwhile, in an official press release, the Gamaleya Center team claimed that the interim efficacy based on the results of double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials on 26,000 volunteers was calculated above 95 percent. According to the institute, the Sputnik V vaccine hit the efficacy rate of 91.4 percent among those who were administered two shots of the vaccine on the 28th day after the dose. Sputnik V currently had its Phase III clinical trials approved and ongoing in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela, and other countries, as well as Phase II-III in India.

The National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, N.F. Gamaleya of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Gamaleya Center) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) declared that the vaccine based on a safe and proven platform of human adenoviral vector immunity will be priced somewhere around $10. “Results the Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated during the Phase III clinical trials support our confidence in its high efficacy and complete safety for health. This is especially important when it comes to the beginning of large-scale vaccination of the population,” Alexander Gintsburg, Gamaleya Center Director emphasized in a release. He stressed that the vaccine is most effective in reducing the scale of pandemic and creating a strong long-term immunity to coronavirus infection.

#SputnikV uses 2 different human adenoviral vectors for 2 vaccine shots to ensure that immunity to the 1st does not make the 2nd less effective. We offered @AstraZeneca to use one of our vectors so they can also have two vectors in their vaccine. AZ confirmed. https://t.co/ft4ULcD4T5 — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 11, 2020

