WHO Says No Indication New COVID Variant In UK Impacts Vaccine Effectiveness

The World Health Organization Emergencies Programme Executive Director Mike Ryan on Monday, December 14 said that the organization is aware about the new variant of COVID-19 that has been spotted in the United Kingdom. However, as of now, there is no evidence to suggest that the mutation will hamper the effectiveness of the vaccine. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the new variant that has been spotted is responsible for approximately 1,000 cases.

New variant in UK

At a WHO press conference, Ryan said, “We are aware of this genetic variant I think reported in about 1,000 individuals in England, and the authorities in the UK under Matt Hancock's leadership are obviously looking at the significance of this”. As a result of this new variant, London will be placed under the maximum level of coronavirus restrictions. As per the reports by AP, Hancock told the MPs in the House of Commons that "swift and decisive action" was needed. He said, "A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in the UK, which may be associated with the fastest spread in the southeast of England”.

Speaking about the variant, Hancock said, “We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant but no matter its cause, we have to take swift and decisive action which unfortunately is absolutely essential to control this deadly disease while the vaccine is rolled out…We must act now to shift the curve… because when the virus moves quickly, we must move quickly too".

As per an official of WHO, there is no evidence to determine the transferring pace of the new variant. Also, it is not clear if the variant will hamper the vaccine’s effectiveness against the novel coronavirus. Talking about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout, Hancock said that thanks to science “help is on its way”, but “this isn’t over yet”. British PM Boris Johnson on December 8 welcomed the start of the coronavirus vaccine program and thanked the health workers, scientists and people who had volunteered for testing. The NHS is set to create history by undertaking the biggest immunisation campaign at 50 hospital hubs in the UK. The programme will ramp up further in the coming weeks as the first set of doses arrives from Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium.

