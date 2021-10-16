'Squid Game' Draws Flak From North Korea; 'hell-like Horror Where Only Money Matters'

The popular South Korean survival drama TV series "Squid Game" has taken the viewers by storm since it was released last month. However, the show has recently been slammed by a "propaganda" outlet from North Korea for showing 'hell-like horror where only money matters,' reported news agency Sputnik citing TMZ reports. According to the website Arirang Meari, the show's appeal originates from the fact that "it reveals the reality of South Korean capitalist society," and that culture is characterised by "corruption and immoral scoundrels."

The website also purportedly claimed some unnamed South Korean critics as saying that "Squid Game" depicts an uneven society in which moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the wealthy. "The show intends to make people aware of the tragic truth of South Korea's barbaric culture, in which human beings are forced into intense competition and their humanity is wiped out," stated the website. The outlet had previously labelled K-pop stars as "slaves" leading a "pathetic life" in South Korea, as reported by TMZ.

More on TV series "Squid Game"

The South Korean survival thriller series introduced a lethal twist to typical children playground activities such as Red Light, Green Light, and marbles to win a hefty cash prize. Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Jung-jae, and others play pivotal roles in the series. Starting off modest, with 456 people competing in activities designed for children, the series quickly shifted gears into a lethal battle royale game in which players resorted to extreme violence in order to win 46 billion Won. While the series' fascinating plot enticed millions of viewers to watch it, it also came under scrutiny by an organization for the same, as reported by news agency ANI last week.

Earlier, the Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) advised parents to be on high alert in case their children come across the series' content on social media. Parents should be aware of specific steps, such as installing parental controls or more closely supervising their children on social media and gaming platforms, where content about or inspired by the series is being shared, according to the organisation. Expressing her concerns, Melissa Henson, PTC's programme director, penned an op-ed for the organization's website, describing Squid Game as an "extremely violent" show that can potentially harm young viewers to a great extent, reported ANI.

Image: Instagram/ @SQUID GAME SERIES