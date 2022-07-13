Sri Lanka: 4 Protesters Hospitalised After Clash At Colombo's Galle Face Green Park

Amid the worsening crisis in the country, at least four more people got injured during a clash while protesting against the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government on Wednesday. According to reports, the clash took place at Galle Face Green park in Colombo. The injured people, aged between 17-20 years, were rushed to the nearest hospital after the incident, the Daily Mirror reported citing sources. This comes after fresh protests erupted in the country on Wednesday leading to the imposition of a nationwide emergency.

Earlier on Tuesday, July 12, a confrontation at Temple Trees resulted in injury to at least 10 people who were later admitted to the Colombo National Hospital (CNH). According to reports, two patients are still receiving treatment at the hospital. In a similar incident, at least 45 people, including security forces personnel, were injured in clashes with the protesters on July 9. The incident took place when a number of protesters stormed the official residences of the President and the Prime Minister.

Hospitals experiencing a severe shortage of drugs & other vital supplies

Meanwhile, doctors have warned people against "falling sick or getting injured" as the island nation is experiencing a severe shortage of drugs and other vital supplies. Due to the lack of funds, the country has completely lost its power to purchase even essential items, leading to an acute shortage of products like fuel, food, and medicine, among other things. Meanwhile, a number of doctors in the country have posted on social media requesting supplies or money to purchase essentials. In addition, a number of hospitals have also requested assistance from the government in the form of essential medical supplies for the treatment of critical patients.

Sri Lanka crisis

It should be mentioned here that Sri Lanka has been rocked by the unprecedented economic crisis at a time when the nation is still recuperating from the COVID outbreak. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, an increasing number of people are also switching from cars and motorbikes to bicycles for daily transportation as people still continue to wait in line at gas stations every day due to fuel scarcity.

Image: AP