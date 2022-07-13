Sri Lanka Crisis: India Pledges To Continue Its Support To Island Nation

Quick links:
The Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SASA), on Thursday, proposed four suggestions to Sri Lankan authorities in order to reach a solution within the constitutional framework.
In a statement released on Thursday, it said:
Reiterating its commitment to Sri Lanka, India on Thursday said that New Delhi will continue to stand with the people of the island nation and their aspirations through democratic means and a constitutional framework. Addressing the weekly media briefing today, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India denied having any role or facilitating Gotabaya Rajapaksa's departure or his travel from Sri Lanka.
The President’s office, on Thursday, clarified that a letter which went viral on social media claiming to be President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation letter is bogus. Earlier on July 14, the President sent his resignation letter to the Speaker via e-mail.
A day after embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, the government of Male issued a statement on Thursday, saying he was granted diplomatic clearance for a Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft to land at the Velana International Airport after receiving an official request from the Government of Sri Lanka. "President Rajapaksa left for Singapore on 14 July 2022," it said.
Sri Lankan Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, on Thursday, said the official announcement of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation will be done on Friday, July 15, NewsWire reported. According to him, the announcement will be made once the legal verification of Rajapaksa’s letter and other legal procedures are completed.
Following Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the Maldives parliament, stated that the island country can now move forward. "I believe the President would not have resigned if he were still in Sri Lanka, and fearful of losing his life. I commend the thoughtful actions of the Govt of Maldives. My best wishes to the people of Sri Lanka," Nasheed wrote on Twitter.
According to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), three additional Diesel shipments of 40,000 MT each and 92 Octane Petrol shipments of 35,000 MT are scheduled to arrive in the country on July 17. Earlier on June 25, the state-owned CPC stopped providing fuel to the general population owing to shortages, News Cutter reported.
In a massive development, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sent his resignation letter to the Parliament Speaker through e-mail. According to local media reports, the much-awaited resignation comes after the embattled President landed in Singapore Thursday evening. This is the first time a President in the country has resigned from his post, News Cutter reported.
Amid the ongoing economic and political crisis in the country, Sri Lankan protesters left the government buildings they occupied and the military reinforced security.
Singapore's foreign ministry issued a statement on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit to the country. Terming it as a 'private visit', the ministry also added that neither has he asked for asylum nor has he been granted one. The statement further read that country generally does not grant asylum.
Saudi Airlines flight SV 788 carrying Gotabaya Rajapaksa has landed at Singapore's Changi airport. According to reports, more than 12,000 people tracked the flight on flightradar24.com.
British MP and the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, has urged that a global arrest warrant should be issued against Sri Lankan Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country amid the ongoing crisis. "The horrible state of affairs in Sri Lanka has been caused by the corruption of the Rajapaksa Authorities, tax cuts, skyrocketing defence expenditure and draconian police powers,” Davey told media, News First reported. He also urged the UK government to coordinate with international partners for a comprehensive financial and political solution to "help the democrats in Sri Lanka," including the issuance of an arrest warrant against Rajapaksa.
As reported earlier, the Sri Lankan Parliament will not be convened on Friday, July 15. Meanwhile, Committee on Parliamentary Business and party leaders will hold a meeting on Friday, the News Cutter reported.
Amid the growing unrest in the country, Sri Lankan soldiers have been given authority to use required force in order to prevent the lives of people as well as the destruction of property, the Daily Mirror reported citing Army Media.
Amid the ongoing unrest in the country, military armoured vehicles were also seen patrolling the roads of Colombo. The Army personnel were seen sitting on tanks and taking rounds of the region. In addition, troops also gathered at Sri Lanka's parliament in order to stop any untoward activity as Gotabaya Rajapaksa is slated to resign on Thursday. The security forces are also conducting air patrol over Prime Minister's residence in Colombo.
Keeping the Supreme Court informed, the lawyers of Mahinda Rajapaksa, Basil Rajapaksa, and SR Attygalle have said that all three officials will not leave the country until tomorrow, July 15. As per the News Cutter report, the lawyers gave the information to the Apex court on Thursday.
Refuting media reports, ANI's sources have revealed that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards, who boarded a Saudi Airline flight from the Maldives to Singapore, will stay in the Lion city and would not travel further to the Middle East. Earlier, reports had stated that the embattled leader would arrive in Jeddah from Singapore. However, sources have confirmed that Rajapaksa would remain in Singapore after he reaches the city at 7 PM (local time).
Trains from outstations to Colombo are suspended due to the curfew, stated the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways. However, the trains from the Sri Lankan capital in the evening will function normally.
Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats on Wednesday said that there should be an international arrest warrant for Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his “cronies". According to News Cutter, Davey even accused the Rajapaksa regime for the situation in the country driven by his policies.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for Singapore at noon on Thursday on a Saudi Airlines flight SV 788, revealed a Maldives Journal to News Cutter. As per the report, the flight was issued by the airline's office in Jeddah. It has also been reported that he was accompanied by three others who are expected to be his wife and two bodyguards.
Republic reports LIVE from Colombo as curfew was imposed in the Sri Lankan capital from 12 noon on July 14 to 5 AM (local time) July 15 as fresh clashes rock the city on Thursday.
In the latest development, Galle Face protesters have reportedly decided to hand over all government buildings, including the President's House, President's Office, and Prime Minister's Office back to the authorities.
Local reports have stated that a curfew has been imposed in Colombo until 5 AM (local time) tomorrow. The latest development came after at least 2 security personnel were injured in fresh clashes between the army and the anti-government protesters on Thursday.
As per reports, the Sri Lankan protesters stole a T-56 machine gun and bullets belonging to the army who clashed with the troops near the parliament on July 13.
Private jet lands in Maldives to take Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Singapore as protests rock the economically embattled nation to collapse.
In the latest update pertaining to Sri Lankan President Goatabya Rajapaksa's resignation, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the embattled leader is "is under a lot of pressure and that steps will be taken to send the resignation letter as soon as possible". According to the News Cutter report, the speaker is seeking legal advice to determine if it could be considered that Rajapaksa left the office, even without the letter of resignation.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday hailed Trivandrum & Kochi airports for showcasing "Indian spirit" and allowing the landing of at least 120 Sri Lanka-bound flights as the neighbouring country continues to witness a crippling crisis. While several nations have warned citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka highlighted how New Delhi is assisting the island nation in "multiple ways".
Apart from the shipments, monetary aid, and other assistance that India offered Sri Lanka in the months-long economic crisis, Trivandrum & Kochi airports went "beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landing to 120+ aircraft bound for Sri Lanka". Scindia said, "The gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with our neighbour".
According to News First, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has said that a vessel carrying 40,000 MT of diesel is scheduled to arrive in the country on Friday, July 15. CPC Chairman reportedly confirmed that payments for the fuel have been completed with the island.
As the world watches the scenes emerging from Sri Lankan protests in shock, UK, Singapore, and Bahrain have called on the citizens to avoid travelling to the debt-ridden island nation. Apart from devastating protests, the country is reeling from an acute shortage of essential items.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for asylum in Singapore is 'under negotiation', revealed Singaporean sources to News Cutter as the embattled leader is set to arrive in the Lion City on Thursday. The source was quoted by the media outlet as saying, "He was apprehensive of travelling with the general public for security reasons. He wanted a private jet".