Sri Lanka Crisis: India Pledges To Continue Its Support To Island Nation

British MP and the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, has urged that a global arrest warrant should be issued against Sri Lankan Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country amid the ongoing crisis. "The horrible state of affairs in Sri Lanka has been caused by the corruption of the Rajapaksa Authorities, tax cuts, skyrocketing defence expenditure and draconian police powers,” Davey told media, News First reported. He also urged the UK government to coordinate with international partners for a comprehensive financial and political solution to "help the democrats in Sri Lanka," including the issuance of an arrest warrant against Rajapaksa.