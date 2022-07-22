Sri Lanka Appoints Dinesh Gunawardena As New PM, An Ally Of The Ousted Rajapaksa Dynasty

Amid the ongoing protests over the economic downturn in Sri Lanka, senior Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (MP) Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn-in today as the 15th Prime Minister in the presence of newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Parliament. This was the newly-elected President's first appointment on his first day at the office. Notably, Wickremesinghe has appointed his school classmate Gunawardena to succeed himself. Gunawardena is 73 and belongs to a prominent political family.

The ceremony began at 9 am (local time) before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's Media office said in a statement.

It is to mention that Gunawardena's appointment came several hours after security forces made several arrests and cleared a protest camp near the presidential palace in Colombo, where protestors have gathered for the past 104 days. Army and police personnel arrived in trucks and buses around midnight, removing tents and protest banners. They blocked off roads leading to the site and carried long poles.

Who is Dinesh Gunawardena?

Ex-Lankan Home Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is an ally of the Rajapaksas and served as the Leader of the House in the Lankan Parliament thrice. He has previously served as Home Minister during the Rajapaksa government in April. A seasoned politician, Gunawardena also remained a Foreign Minister and Education Minister in Sri Lanka.

Gunawardena was born March 2, 1949 to Philip Gunawardena and Kusuma Gunawardena . His father was known as the Lion of Boralugoda, and remained the epitome of the independence struggle, News First reported. He entered Lankan politics in 1973 with Mahajana Eksath Peramuna after he attained a Diploma in International Business from Nyenrode Business University in the Netherlands and a BBA in Business Administration and International Transport from the University of Oregon. He was elected MP for Magaragama in 1983.

Gunawardena remained the Leader of the House from October 2018 – December 2018, again from January 2020 – August 2020, and from August 2020 – to-date. Other Ministerial positions held by Gunawardena include:

Minister of Transport (October 2000 – September 2021)

Minister of Transport and Environment (September 2001 – December 2001)

Minister of Urban Development and Water Supply (April 2004 – January 2007)

Deputy Minister of Higher Education (April 2004 – November 2005)

Minister of Urban Development and Sacred Grounds Development (January 2007 – April 2010)

Minister of Urban Development and Sacred Grounds Development, Minister of Water Supply (April 2010 – January 2015)

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development (November 2018 – December 2018)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Skills Development, Employment and Labour (November 2019 – March 2020)

Minister of Foreign Affairs (August 2020 – August 2021)

Minister of Education (August 2021 – April 2022)

Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government (April 2022 – to-date)

The new Sri Lankan cabinet will also include other ministers from the previous government, sparking fresh discontent among protestors who wanted complete political reforms amid the worst-in-a-decade decade of economic turmoil.

According to PTI reports, the previous administration will function until a new national government is agreed upon leading to the commencement of the Parliamentary sessions.

(Image: AP)