Sri Lanka: Army Evicts Protestors From Galle Face, Recaptures Presidential Secretariat

Sri Lankan armed forces deployed on Friday morning completely vacated anti-government protest camps from the Galle Face Green and took control of the Presidential Secretariat following a joint operation with police to clear the seafront. According to reports coming in, forensic and crime scene officers are currently deployed outside the Secretariat. This came after the newly-elected President on Thursday issued a decree to deploy tri-forces- Army, Navy, and Police, to restore law and order in the crisis-hit island nation.

Lankan Police, however, told local media that the protestors will still be allowed to continue their demonstrations at the space specified for them, adding that any individual attempting to spur violence will be dealt with under Emergency Act. Meanwhile, heavy military deployed at roads leading to the President's Office.

8 detained, 50 injured in Sri Lanka as forces raid protest site

At least eight people were detained and 50 others injured after Sri Lankan security forces raided the Galle Face protest site. Footages and images surfaced on media showing tri-forces donned in riot gear and armed with rifles tore down camps, and vacated demonstrators. This comes a day after newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe vowed to crack down on "illegal" demonstrators who were allegedly trying to hinder the "silent majority."

At least a hundred police commandos and armed troops surrounded the "Gota Go Gama" anti-government camps, dismantling tents and vacating demonstrators living in them for nearly three months now. Several journalists, including a BBC reporter, were heckled by the armed guards early on Friday.

Sajith Premadasa, leader of the opposition termed the assault on protestors at the 'Gota Go Gama' protest site as a ‘cowardly assault’. The US also voiced deep concern over the late-night crackdown on demonstrators at Galle Face and the detainment of eight protestors by Sri Lankan security forces on Friday.

18 new Cabinet ministers take oath

A new Sri Lankan cabinet was sworn in on Thursday in the presence of newly-appointed Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Senior Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (MP) Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn-in today as the 15th Prime Minister in the presence of newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Parliament. Apart from this, about 18 ministers took an oath to lead critical portfolios including health, trade, and tourism amidst the worst-in-a-decade financial meltdown in Sri Lanka. The Ministers include- Ali Sabry, PC charged with the Foreign Affairs Department, Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health & Water Supply; Mahinda Amaraweera – Minister of Agriculture, Forest Resources & Wildlife; Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms and more.

(Image: AP)