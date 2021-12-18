Sri Lanka Buddhist Society Organises Dalai Lama's Teaching On 'Maha Satipatthana Sutta'

The Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society has organised His Holiness the Dalai Lama's teaching on Maha Satipatthana Sutta for the Maha Sangha in several countries including the country facing a military coup. According to the statement released by Dr Damenda Porange, president of Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society and Deputy Secretary-General, International Buddhist Confederation, the spiritual meeting is virtual and can be streamed online on several social media platforms. Besides Myanmar, the statement said several other countries including Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are added to the list of broadcasting the meeting from 8 AM to 9:30 AM on December 17 and December 18.

"It is with pleasure I am writing to you that the above holy teaching of His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been scheduled on 17 and 18 December 2021 online from 8 AM to 9.30 AM Sri Lanka time," read the press release of Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society. "The teaching will be on Maha Satipatthana Sutta for the Maha Sangha in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore," added the statement. As the religious meeting is scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organiser has urged the viewers to maintain local social distancing rules while watching the live webcast.

Mahasatipatthana sutta is the Great Discourse on establishing awareness

"Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society is the organizer from Sri Lanka. The co-organizers are ASEAN Dhammaduta Project- Thailand, Tibetan Buddhist Centre - Singapore and Malaysia, Buddhadasa Indapanno Archives - Suan Mokkh Bangkok, Thailand, Srivijaya State Buddhist College of Tangerang - Banten Indonesia and Theravada Buddhist Council of Malaysia - Malaysia," read the press release. "Other participants include Dr Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Maha Nayake Thero, Dr Omalpe Sobhitha Nayake Thero, Prof Pallekande Rathanasara Anunayake Thero, Madampagama Assaji Anunayake Thero, Narampanawe Ananda Nayake Thero and over 600 Maha Sangha from Sri Lanka," added the press release.

It is worth mentioning Mahasatipatthana sutta is the Great Discourse on establishing awareness and is considered one of the most important lessons expounded by the Buddha. Notably, earlier last month, Tibetan leader, the Dalai Lama, held a virtual meeting with Prof Lia Diskin of Palas Athena, Brazil, where the two discussed "Educating the Heart for the New Millennium" and emphasised the need for peace in life and encouraged people to cultivate peace of mind for stable democratic societies.

