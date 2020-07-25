Sri Lanka Has Successfully Curbed Community Spread Of Coronavirus, Says Task Force Head

The Sri Lankan government have been successful in curbing the community spread of coronavirus infection in the country as it has not witnessed a single community spread case for almost last three months, head of COVID-19 task force reportedly said. Army Commander, Lt General Shavendra Silva reportedly said that all the positive cases since April 30 were those who were infected from Sri Lankan expatriates whose return was facilitated by the government. He added that the authorities have not found any single case within the community since April 30.

READ: Postal Voting For Over 700,00 Sri Lankan Officials Begins Amid New COVID-19 Threat

Government halts repatriation

Silva further added that Sri Lanka has been able to successfully curb the social spread. As per the reports, the government stopped repatriation of its citizens from various countries after witnessing rising number of infections. Silva said that nearly 20000 people who were brought back were under institutional quarantine and another 5,000 returnees are currently under quarantine. According to the government tally, Sri Lanka's total coronavirus toll stands at 2,764 with 11 deaths. Nearly 600 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals. The country lifted its lockdown restrictions in June.

READ: WHO Says Sri Lanka And Maldives Eliminate Measles, Rubella

On the other hand, the postal voting for over 700,000 Sri Lankan officers, who will be on duty on August 5 for the parliamentary polls, began on Monday amidst special security measures, following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The voting will go on for 5 days with two days reserved next week for those who fail to cast their vote this week. Over 700,000 officers who will be on election duty on August 5 are eligible to cast their vote.

READ: India In Talks With Sri Lanka Over Its Request For Debt Relief: MEA

READ: Sri Lankan Port Workers Protest Against Proposed Deal With India

Image: PTI