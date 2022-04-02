Sri Lanka Crisis: Ruling Coalition Urges President Rajapaksa To Form All-party Government

As Sri Lanka continues to face economic turbulence, it's worst ever since the country became independent in 1948, former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena's Freedom Party has demanded the formation of an all-party government to get rid of it, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the PTI report, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), which currently holds the most Members of Parliament in the ruling coalition, called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday. The party asked the Sri Lankan President to ponder over their demands and warned that if the demands are not fulfilled, they may leave the alliance.

It is worth mentioning that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long lines for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

Besides, people are also experiencing long hours of power cuts in summer, resulting in frustration. The situation has in the last few days prompted violent protests across the country prompting the government to declare a nationwide emergency.

Amid this crisis, Sri Lanka Freedom Party general secretary and state minister Dayasiri Jayasekera affirmed that it was not his decision and added that the Central Committee has decided to urge for the formation of a government representing all parties in Parliament.

"We have entrusted the party leaders to decide as to whether the SLFP would leave the government if the government ignored our request to form an all-party government," Jayasekera said.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa invokes emergency on face of violent protests

Notably, frustrated Sri Lankans took to the streets as a mark protest against the government. As the protests turned violent on Thursday night, Rajapaksa on Friday, invoked a national emergency.

As per the Sri Lankan constitution, the sections of the Public Security Ordinance give authority to make regulations in the interests of public security, preservation of public order, suppression of mutiny, riot or civil commotion or for the maintenance of essential supplies. A police curfew that had been implemented in the suburbs of the capital, Colombo, was lifted Friday morning, reported AP. The protesters blame Rajapaksa for long power outages and shortages of essential goods.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: AP)