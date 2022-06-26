Sri Lanka Decides To Limit Fuel For Private Vehicles Amid Looming Economic Crisis

Amid the mounting economic crisis and worsening fuel scarcity, Sri Lanka on Sunday decided to impose limitations on fuel for private vehicles. According to Kanchana Wijesekera, the minister of power and energy, Sri Lanka will not be receiving the supplies of petrol, diesel, as well as crude oil that were supposed to arrive this week and the subsequent week. The minister further highlighted that the suppliers have told Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), a state-owned company that imports and distributes petroleum, that they would not make the planned delivery because of the financial and logistical issues, ANI reported.

In addition to this, Wijesekera stressed that until the arrival of the subsequent shipments, priority will be given to industry, electricity generation, as well as mass transportation. As a result, a few gas stations will get restricted supplies of diesel and gasoline during the course of the following week.

Sri Lanka orders 2-week suspension of schools, government offices & transportation

Besides this, earlier on June 17, Sri Lanka ordered a two-week suspension of schools, government offices, and transportation due to the deepening economic downturn, which includes the inability to pay for fuel supplies. As per media reports, the Sri Lankan Public Administration Ministry issued a press statement on Saturday, June 18, urging all government workers to start working from home on Monday (June 20) due to a severe fuel scarcity for public transportation. This came after the government of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had proclaimed Friday, June 17, a holiday in an effort to preserve the nation's final remaining gasoline supply for use in an emergency.

According to a statement from the Sri Lankan Public Administration Ministry, "Due to scarce public transport as well as the inability to arrange private vehicles, it is decided to drastically curtail the number of employees reporting to work".

Meanwhile, recently, minister Wijesekera asked the citizens to avoid waiting in lines for petrol and added that refinery activities will also be suspended until the arrival of the next crude supply. "We are working with all new and existing suppliers. I apologize for the delay and inconvenience," citing the minister, ANI reported.

Notably, there is a huge shortage of necessary commodities including food, medication, cooking gas, and gasoline throughout the island country as a result of Sri Lanka's greatest economic catastrophe since gaining independence in 1948.

Sri Lanka crisis

The nearly-bankrupt nation, which had a severe foreign currency crisis that led to a default on foreign debt, said in April that it would postpone paying back about 7 billion USD of its around 25 billion USD in outstanding foreign debt till 2026, ANI reported. Food security, agriculture, livelihoods, as well as access to healthcare have all been significantly affected by the economic crisis. Due to a lack of seeds, fertiliser, gasoline, and finance, food output during the most recent harvest season was 40 to 50% lower than it was the previous year.

According to the most recent polls, 86% of families are employing limiting food consumption like skipping meals. While, 4.9 million people, or 22% of Sri Lanka's population, now live in need of food assistance.

