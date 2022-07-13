Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Girl Promotes Tourism Amid Tumult; 'Don't Have Dollars But...'

The worsening economic situation in Sri Lanka has forced thousands of people on the streets, except one little girl, who is still making efforts to help her motherland get out of the crisis. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, a young Sri Lankan girl was seen talking to a few tourists, persuading them to visit the country and help in tourism, which could boost the crumbling economy.

In the video, the girl can be heard saying, "In my Sri Lanka- my motherland, there is a big problem about politicians. When you have friends, you invite them to our country and travel all the nice places. We have lots of nice places. We don't have dollars but when you come to our country, we get dollars."

This is so cute ♥️🥰 Promoting Tourism in Sri Lanka 🏝🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/D02lNJAiG5 — Gita Rachel Mathew (@gita_mathew) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the crisis-torn country, sources have told Republic TV that Rajapaksa has checked in to a 5-star resort in the Maldives. They further added that the former Sri Lankan President is expected to move to Singapore next. Republic Media Network has also accessed the details of the flight ticket to Singapore. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that Rajapaksa is likely to submit his resignation letter today, July 13. Acting President Wickremesinghe has also ordered a 'State of Emergency' across the country along with a curfew in the Western Province.

New President to be elected on July 20: Speaker

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that he is yet to get Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter. According to the Speaker, Rajapaksa is slated to hand over the resignation letter to him within a day. Abeywardena also stated that the country will elect a new President on July 20.

Last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed. The government's negotiations with the IMF have been complex as the Sri Lankan government has declared bankruptcy.

Image: Twitter/AP