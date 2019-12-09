Sri Lanka Fully Committed To SAARC And Its Objectives: Rajapaksa

Newly elected president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday said that his country is fully committed to SAARC Charter and its objectives. South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was celebrating its Charter Day on Sunday, December 8 and Rajapaksa was speaking at the event.

Rajapaksa during the event said that as a founding member of SAARC, Sri Lanka attributes high importance to the purposes and principles of the Charter. Rajapaksa also urged SAARC nations to enhance the effectiveness of the cooperative mechanism in areas that are priorities for the region.

SAARC faces many challenges

The Sri Lankan president during the event said that "The Member States of SAARC are faced with challenges in the areas of education, food security, nutrition, poverty alleviation, and eradication of terrorism. Despite progress made in some of the key areas, these challenges continue to affect the wellbeing of large sections of our populations. As a region, we have to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our cooperative mechanisms, particularly on areas which are priorities to the people of our region."

The 35th Charter Day of SAARC was held on December 8, 2019, the day marks the being of SAARC as an organisation. The regional inter-governmental organisation was started in 1985 and Sri Lanka was one of the founding members, including India, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Afghanistan included in the regional organisation in April 2007.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend the Charter Day this year as India is looking to distance itself from the regional body to protest against the growing terrorism threat from Pakistan. PM Modi, however, sent a letter to the SAARC secretariat and expressed his greetings and facilitation to member countries of the body. India in 2016, boycotted the SAARC summit that was supposed to be held in Pakistan following the URI attack that killed 16 Indian soldiers in Jammu & Kashmir. Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Afghanistan also stood with India in boycotting the summit.

