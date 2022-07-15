Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa Quits As President, Parliament Set To Convene, Says Speaker

The Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Friday confirmed that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has finally resigned as the President of Sri Lanka amid the ongoing wave of economic and political crises in the island nation. Speaking at a press briefing, the Speaker said he has formally accepted the resignation sent to him via e-mail from Singapore, where Rajapaksa has currently fled to. Abeywardena further added that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue as acting president until the next leadership is announced.

Abeywardena added that the Sri Lankan Parliament will convene on Saturday at 10 am to deliberate on the appointment of the new President and potential resolution to the ongoing economic meltdown in the country.

Speaker expects to conclude procedures within seven days

Furthermore, he stated that in accordance to No.02 of the Presidential Election Act of Sri Lanka of 1981 and Article 40 of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, special measures will be implemented to fasten the smooth transition of power.

He also requested the public to let the lawmakers to exercise their democratic rights in a peaceful manner. He added that he intends to conclude the procedure within seven days.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Singapore for 'private visit'

Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore from Male at around 8 pm (local time) on July 14. Shortly after the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying the President is on a "private visit" and gas had not been "granted asylum." The statement clarified that Rajapaksa "has not asked for asylum... Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum." Singaporean Police Force also echoed the MFA release, saying the President is on a "social visit pass." The local authorities warned Singaporeans or Sri Lankan citizens against public gatherings deploring the President's arrival.

Public resentment towards Rajapaksa intensified after he chose to flee the country as the 22 million citizens continue to struggle with the excruciating economic crisis compounded by the instability of the government. "He is deceitful and has always been deceitful. It is nothing new to us," a 37-year-old Sri Lankan engineer in Singapore told CNA while waiting for Rajapaksa at the Changi Airport. Meanwhile, the protests that began last Saturday continued through the week with demonstrators, defiant of curfew and tear gas, seizing more lavish residents of government leaders. Thousands ransacked Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's office after he was announced acting President.