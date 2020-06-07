Sri Lanka Holds Mock Polls To Test Preparedness Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

To evaluate the preparedness with keeping the health guidelines in mind, Sri Lanka's election commission conducted a mock poll in southern Galle district ahead of elections to be held late July or mid-August which were earlier postponed on April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 20, a nationwide lockdown was imposed to stem the COVID-19 disease that led the commission to reschedule the dates for June 20, as per local reports.

Senior election commission official Saman C Ratnayake was quoted saying that at least 200 voters from the Ambalangoda polling division in Galle district voted at the mock polling stations to assess the real-time scenario. He added, the activity was carried out to analyze the loopholes in the election amid the pandemic when they are held in the future so it can be taken care of and all arrangements can be made. The mock polls, he said, were arranged at the Buddhist temple hall and the voters were instructed to bring their own pens to vote. It was, however, done in adherence to the health safety guidelines as authorities ensured that voters wore the protective masks and maintained social distancing at the polling station, as per the reports.

Election chief Mahinda Deshapriya was quoted saying that it was mandatory for the public to wash hands, wear masks and follow 6 feet apart protocol to be able to vote in a safe environment. Many such formulated guidelines to conduct the polls in the near future were drafted in collaboration with the local health authorities, he added. While the final dates aren’t confirmed, the election for the 225-member parliament is most likely set to be held in the month of August or late July depending on the pandemic situation in the nation, as per media reports.

Read: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court Won't Annul Parliament Dissolution

Read: Sri Lanka To Reimpose Selective Lockdown Restrictions As Coronavirus Cases Increase

6 million voter turnouts expected

While as many as 16 million voter turnouts are expected at the election, the opposition parties and civil society groups have reportedly sounded concerns about public health due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the country eased the coronavirus measures, including in the hotspot areas including hot-spot districts of Colombo and Gampaha permitting the Inter-district movement. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision came as the country recorded over 1,814 cases of the coronavirus.

Read: China Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases

Read: US Records 749 Coronavirus Deaths In Last 24 Hours, Toll Reaches 112,096

(Image Credit: AP)