Sri Lanka To Reimpose Selective Lockdown Restrictions As Coronavirus Cases Increase

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Sri Lanka has announced that it will be re-imposing selective lockdown restriction on May 31. According to reports, Sri Lanka lifted its island-wide shutdown on May 26, it has decided to reimpose restrictions in an effort to prevent the gathering of large crowds after a recent spike in new coronavirus restrictions.

Aims to prevent large gatherings

As per reports, 460 people had recently been repatriated from Kuwait and 252 of them have tested positive for COVID-19. In light of the surge in new cases, the government has decided to impose selective restrictions in an effort to restrict gatherings of large crowds, especially on days when large crowds are likely to form, for example, the scheduled funeral for a trade plantation trade union leader and government minister Arumugam Thondaman. According to reports, the lockdown will be lifted after May 31 and then re-imposed from June 4 onwards so as to coincide with a Buddhist Holiday.

Restrictions eased across the country

Sri Lanka on May 26 had eased coronavirus restrictions across the country, curfew was lifted during the day. The government has also permitted inter-district movement to all places except to Colombo and Gamapaha which were identified as coronavirus hotspots and had placed under round-the-clock curfew since March 20.

Sri Lanka has reported 1,469 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 10. The relaxation of restrictions on May 26 was actually the second round of curfew relaxations in the island-nation after certain changes were made on May 11 to revive economic activity, as part of which employees of state and public sector companies were allowed to travel to work.

