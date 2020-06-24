Sri Lanka Opens First Underwater Museum Ahead Of Planned Tourism Reopening On August 1

Ahead of plans to re-open the country to tourism on August 1, Sri Lanka on Wednesday has opened its first underwater museum in the southern port city of Galle. According to reports, the Sri Lankan Navy has built the 15 meters-long underwater museum within the port. Galle that is known for its ancient Dutch Fort is a tourism hotspot in the country.

On Wednesday, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva inaugurated the museum by cutting a ribbon underwater at the entrance. The Navy Commander is also an experienced underwater diver. As per reports, the statues in the museum have been made from discarded concrete and steel by the Navy personnel. Further, one of the key aims of the underwater museum is to promote the regeneration of corals and fish breeding.

Tourism contributes around 11 percent to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP). Last year, the country had attracted around two million tourists. However, the tourism came to halt in the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown this year. Currently, Sri Lanka has recorded a total of 1,991 cases of Coronavirus, while 11 people have succumbed to the infection in the country.

