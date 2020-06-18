Ex-Sri Lanka Sports Minister Claims India's 2011 World Cup Final Win Was Fixed; Read Here

Former Sri Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has come forward and claimed that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed. Earlier, Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga had also reportedly claimed that the epic title-clash was fixed and that he had sensed something fishy.



India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by six wickets to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. At the same time, the Men In Blue also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

'The game was fixed': Mahindananda Aluthgamage

While speaking to a Sri Lankan news outlet, the former Lankan Sports Minister went on to say that the 2011 final was fixed and he stands by what he says as the summit clash had taken place when he was the Minister of Sports. Aluthgamage then mentioned that he is stating it with full responsibility but at the same time, he mentioned that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country and then added that the game against India in 2011, a game which the island nation could have won was fixed.

Furthermore, he added that he has made the statement with responsibility and can also come forward for a debate as the people are concerned about it. Meanwhile. the ex-Sports Minister also added that he would not involve the cricketers in this. However, he said certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game.

The 2011 World Cup final

Chasing a total of 275 at Wankhede in Mumbai, the Indian team lost its heroes pretty soon in the second innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup game and explosive opener Virender Sehwag - both were dismissed early by speedster Lasith Malinga, putting India in a tense position. Gautam Gambhir then had a short partnership with then young Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed by Dilshan while he was at 35. It was the then captain MS Dhoni, who took the onus of taking his team over the line in the final game. MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played a wonderful inning of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97.

