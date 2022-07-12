Sri Lanka Prez Rajapaksa Signs His Resignation Letter Dated July 13 Amid Protest: Report

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly signed his resignation letter dated July 13 which will be submitted to the Parliament Speaker on Wednesday for the formal declaration. This development comes after protesters have been demanding the Sri Lankan President and his entire government resign as the island nation tackles the worst economic crisis since its independence. According to a Daily Mirror report, the President's letter of resignation was signed and given to a senior government official, who is slated to hand it over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Earlier on Monday, July 11, Speaker Abeywardena stated that the new President would be elected on July 20 following Rajapaksa's resignation. According to the Speaker, leaders at the all-party meet emphasised the necessity to take steps promptly in accordance with the Presidential Elections (Special Provisions) Act (No. 2 of 1981). Abeywardena further said that Parliament will convene on July 15 to formally inform the House about the vacant Presidency. Following that, on July 19 nominations will be sought, and on July 20, in accordance with the applicable legal conditions, voting will be done to choose the new President, he added.

Opposition proposes Sajith Premadasa's name for interim Presidency

Meanwhile, the country's main Opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has unanimously proposed the name of Sajith Premadasa for the interim Presidency, Notably, 55-year-old Premadasa is the Leader of the Opposition in the island nation's parliament. According to reports, the proposal was made at the parliamentary group meeting on Monday, July 11, by party secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, which was seconded by party chairman Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka. Notably, SJB has over 50 MPs in Parliament, but they need the backing of 113 MPs in order to win a vote.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday, July 9, also tendered his resignation to make way for an all-party government to take over.

Image: AP