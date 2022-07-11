Sri Lanka News LIVE: India Assures Extending $3.8bn Aid To Colombo Amid Crisis

As the political crisis in Sri Lanka continues to escalate, the Indian High Commission in the island nation has categorically rejected the “speculative media reports” about New Delhi sending troops to Colombo. The remarks by Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka came as thousands of protesters stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official home, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence, which they later set ablaze.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Indian High Commission said, "The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India”.

“The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated today that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity & progress through democratic means & values, established institutions & constitutional framework,” it added.

