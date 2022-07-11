Sri Lanka News LIVE: India Assures Extending $3.8bn Aid To Colombo Amid Crisis

Quick links:
A second shipment, by Litro Gas company, of 3,740 metric tonnes of LP gas is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka by today evening, Daily Mirror reported citing the Presidential Secretariat.
This comes after, on Sunday, the first ship containing 3,700 metric tonnes reached Kerawalapitiya port in the island nation mired in crisis and violent anti-government protests. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had instructed to carry out the unloading and distribution soon as the ship docked, the statement said.
As the political crisis in Sri Lanka continues to escalate, the Indian High Commission in the island nation has categorically rejected the “speculative media reports” about New Delhi sending troops to Colombo. The remarks by Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka came as thousands of protesters stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official home, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence, which they later set ablaze.
In a statement shared on Twitter, the Indian High Commission said, "The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India”.
“The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated today that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity & progress through democratic means & values, established institutions & constitutional framework,” it added.
Hours after the dramatic resignation of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Shavendra Silva, has appealed to the citizens to support the Armed Forces in maintaining law and order situation in the country. His remarks came as lakhs of protestors seized President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence and set ablaze the Colombo-based private residence of PM Wickremesinghe late on Saturday night. The arson came amid heavy military security at PM's residence. According to local media reports, the PM and his family members had already vacated the house amid threats of attack from the protestors.
As many as 30 people were reported to be injured during the protest. Amid reports of the President fleeing to some other place, a government spokesman, Mohana Samaranayake, said he had no information about Rajapaksa’s whereabouts.
In the television footage, it showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood. The protestors were demanding the immediate removal of President Rajapaksa. The protestors chanted slogans against the President-- ‘Gota go gama’s or ‘Gota go’ villages, and blamed him for the entire mess ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.
Sri Lankan Defence Ministry spokesperson on Sunday claimed that videos on the internet showing large military battalion marching towards Galle Face are "fake." As reported by NewsFirst, the MoD categorically denied the deployment of troops to quell protests saying that the morphed videos were propaganda directed.
Chief of Sri Lanka Bar Association President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris on Sunday stated that a new leader of the country must be appointed "without delay" in order to restore peace and stability.
Addressing a presser, Peiris said, "Today this news conference was called to explain the legal and constitutional situation regarding the situation that has arisen in the country as the President and the Prime Minister have informed that they will resign from their positions in the near future hoping to comment on that situation and the government’s stability,” as quoted by Colombo Page.
The BASL also condemned the "acts of violence" committed by protestors on Sunday. "These acts of violence will only further destabilize the country. The unity among the citizens is disturbed. It also affects the country’s economy negatively. The international image of Sri Lanka is also damaged. We request all parties to refrain from acts of violence, and not to support acts of violence. Violent actions delay the realization of the aspirations of the people that we hope for,” Counsel Peiris added.
At least three people have been reportedly arrested in Colombo in allegations of setting Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence on fire. Senior Superintendent of Police Nihal Thalduwa told Colombo Page that among the detained was a 19-year-old resident of Mount Lavina and two residents of Galle Face aged 24 and 28 years old.
In view of the current political crisis in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday informed that India has extended unprecedented support of over US$ 3 billion for improving the serious economic situation of the island nation. In response to media queries, the MEA released a letter which stated, "India is Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour and our two countries share deep civilizational bonds".
"We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period. In pursuance of the central place that Sri Lanka occupies in our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year itself unprecedented support of over US$ 3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka," the letter stated.
"We continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka. India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework," as per MEA's letter.
