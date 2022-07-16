Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe Orders Urgent Relief Programme Amid Food, Fuel Crisis

As the people of Sri Lanka are struggling to meet their food and energy requirements, Sri Lanka's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced the implementation of an urgent relief programme to provide with immediate effect food, fuel and essential items to the people who are suffering due to the economic turmoil in the country.

The additional money to be taken for the relief programme will be accounted for from the relief budget that will be announced in August, a decision to the effect was taken in the meeting between the acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe with ministers and members of Parliament on July 16.

Meanwhile, Kanchana Wijesekera, Sri Lanka's power and energy minister said on July 16, that talks are on with Russia to purchase fuel amid the country's worsening energy crisis. Wijesekera praised the Indian government for providing a credit line for purchasing petrol while the economic crisis continues to affect nearly 20 million Sri Lankans.

‘Acting President orders speedy implementation of urgent relief programme’

Wickremesinghe has ordered a speedy implementation of the programme, with a special emphasis on the delivery of fertiliser and fuel. During the discussion, the necessary plans have been made to create an environment for the entrepreneurs to conduct business activities without any bottlenecks. He also acknowledged the plan provided by the protesters made for a good roadmap.

Sri Lanka’s former PM Wickremesinghe informed that he will communicate with the protesters about the measures taken to weed out corruption from the system.

Race for next Sri Lankan President

Caving in to the pressure from the people, Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down from the chair of the president on July 14. He is reportedly in Singapore after having fled the country. As the process for electing the next president kicks off, the opposition leader Sajith Premadasa announced that he will contest the presidential elections.

In accordance with the constitution, the parliament will convene next week to initiate the process of electing the next president, informed the acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Supreme Court in an interim order barred former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without the court’s permission until July 28.

Image: AP