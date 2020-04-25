Sri Lanka Reimposes Curfew After Coronavirus Cases Spike, Nationwide Toll At 420

Sri Lanka has reimposed a nationwide curfew after the number of coronavirus infections surged in the nation. The island Nation on April 25, reported 46 new infections marking the highest since the pandemic began. A total of seven people have died out of the 420 infected in the nation.

On April 20, Sri Lanka partially lifted its month-long curfew in more than two-third areas of the nation. However, owing to the worsened conditions, a new curfew was imposed that would end on April 27. This comes as the Sri Lankan government is facing a problem of lockdown violations with nearly 30,000 violators detained by the police till now.

Infected navy camps

According to reports, a majority of those infected are navy sailors. A total of 60 sailors have been infected until now with 30 of them in the newly infected tally. An infected navy camp has been isolated after sailors who returned after searching for drug addicts and curfew violators tested positive. The violators reportedly got infected after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient.

It comes as 101 Sri Lankan students who were stranded in India amid COVID-19 lockdown departed from Amritsar International Airport on April 24. The relief flight took off with eight crew members, including two pilots and arrived in Katunayake on the same day. Two more special flights from Sri Lanka will arrive in India to evacuate 117 Sri Lankans from Coimbatore and 93 from Katmandu.

Read: Special Flights Evacuate 351 British And Sri Lankan Nationals Stranded In India

Read: No Need For Foreign Troops Assistance To Handle COVID-19 Situation In Sri Lanka: Defence Secretary

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne reportedly said that the country has no plans to have foreign troops deployed in the country to combat the coronavirus as the island nation's military and police have shown their capabilities in tackling the pandemic. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Gunaratne said the Sri Lankan forces were well prepared to tackle all the challenges posed by the COVID-19.

Read: Sri Lanka Great Kumar Sangakkara Recalls Horrendous Easter Day Bombings On 1st Anniversary

Read: Sri Lanka Remembers Easter Bomb Victims Amid Virus

(Image Credits: AP)