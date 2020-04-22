Sri Lanka Great Kumar Sangakkara Recalls Horrendous Easter Day Bombings On 1st Anniversary

On April 21, 2019, multiple bomb blasts ripped through Sri Lanka, killing 258 and injuring over 500 people in the process. It was an occasion of Easter on a Sunday as the Christian community of the island nation was celebrating the festival. Quite recently, former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara took to Twitter and recalled the unfortunate event on its first anniversary.

All Sri Lankans stand together shoulder to shoulder and heart to heart with all who are grieving loved ones lost. We will not forget and we share the pain. We all wait for questions to be answered fully. For closure. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Kumar Sangakkara Gets Nostalgic After Return To Lahore Since 2009 Terrorist Attacks

Easter bombings: Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara urges his country to stand together

The current Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President Kumar Sangakkara took to Twitter on April 21 and expressed his condolences for the people, who lost their lives in the tragic ‘Easter Bombings’ of Sri Lanka. In his tweet, the 134-Test veteran wrote that entire Sri Lanka should “stand together” with the people who are grieving for their loved ones. Kumar Sangakkara added that as a country, Sri Lanka will not forget the attacks and will remain together to share the pain.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Predicts IPL Could Replace T20 World Cup After Australia's Coronavirus Crisis

2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

The 2019 Easter bombings of Sri Lanka rattled churches and various hotels across the island nation. Due to the tragic event, the entire country was put in a state of emergency for four months. The state of emergency lasted from April to August in 2019.

Also Read | Kumar Sangakkara Gets Nostalgic After Return To Lahore Since 2009 Terrorist Attacks

Coronavirus impacts Sri Lanka and world cricket

In wake of the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the English cricket team were called back home from Sri Lanka in March. England were slated to play two Test matches in Sri Lanka between March 19 and March 31 which also formed a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. The continuous coronavirus outbreak also forced Cricket South Africa and Sri Lanka Cricket to mutually postpone proposed tour by the Proteas to the island nation in June this year.

Apart from Sri Lankan cricket, the coronavirus pandemic has also impacted worldwide cricketing activities including the high-profile Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Also Read | Kumar Sangakkara Trolls Kevin Pietersen On Social Media For Doing Planks On Vacation

Also Read | ICC Anti-Corruption Council Official Relives Horror Of Sri Lanka's Easter Bombings