Sri Lanka Sends Illegally Shipped Containers Full Of 'hazardous Waste' Back To UK

Sri Lanka authorities informed on Sunday, September 27 that the island has shipped back at least 21 containers to the UK after they were found to contain hazardous waste. As per reports, containers had 260 tonnes of rubbish and were shipped to the island in violation of international laws governing the shipping of hazardous materials. The customs officials reported discovering hospital waste in many of the total 263 containers that were imported by a private firm.

Several containers, that were reportedly part of a shipment of used carpets, rugs for recycling, have been stored in the warehouses and only a small amount has been re-exported. Media reports have cited Sri Lankan authorities saying that there were also plastic and polythene waste in the containers that were sent back on Saturday, September 26.

Read - Owner Of Fire-stricken Ship To Pay $2.3M For Sri Lankan Help

Read - India, Sri Lanka Discuss COVID, Culture & Financial Assistance In Maiden Virtual Summit

UK Environmental Agency asks for ‘more information’

As per a BBC report, Customs spokesperson Sunil Jayaratne said that the original importation breached international as well as the European Union (EU) rules and regulations on hazardous waste.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Environmental Agency (EA) said that it was dedicated to tackling illegal waste exports and the EA spokesperson informed that they were in touch with the Sri Lankan officials. The agency is reported to have requested for ‘more information’ that would allow them to launch a formal investigation.

Several other nations have also begun returning such waste shipments to the country of origin. Most recently in January 2020, Malaysia sent back as many as 42 shipping containers of illegally imported plastic waste to the UK. Malaysian environment minister had then said that the nation was taking steps to ensure that it “does not become the garbage dump of the world”. As per reports, Malaysia had sent back at least 150 containers having illegally imported plastic waste to their country of origin.

Read - PM Modi Holds Virtual Summit With Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa, Hails '1000-year Old Relations'

Read - PM Modi To Hold Virtual Bilateral Summit With Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Image: Representative/Unsplash