India, Sri Lanka Discuss COVID, Culture & Financial Assistance In Maiden Virtual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa held the first-ever virtual bilateral summit on Friday and discussed a whole range of issues from COVID-19 and financial assistance to cultural ties and maritime security.

The one-hour long virtual interaction, India’s first such summit with a neighbour, was also attended by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. "The discussions were held in a friendly, frank, and cordial manner. The outcomes of the Summit are substantial, forward-looking, and also help to set an ambitious agenda for bilateral ties," the MEA said in a statement.

PM Rajapaksa expressed his firm resolve to use the opportunity provided by the strong 2/3rd majority achieved by his ruling alliance in the Parliament to take bilateral engagement to new heights. Concurring with him, PM Modi also added that the current moment provided a unique opportunity for both countries to work more closely with each other in dealing with the economic impact of COVID-19 and deepening engagement on regional and international issues.

#WATCH The relations between India and Sri Lanka are thousands of years old. According to my government's neighbourhood first policy and SAGAR doctrine, we give special priority to relations between the two countries: PM Narendra Modi at Virtual Bilateral Summit pic.twitter.com/ivBdKTyvE6 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Links in the sphere of Buddhism

To promote Buddhist ties between the two countries, PM Modi announced a grant assistance of USD15 million which will assist in deepening people-to-people linkages between the two countries in the sphere of Buddhism through constructions/renovations of Buddhist monasteries, capacity development, cultural exchanges, archaeological cooperation, reciprocal exposition of Lord Buddha’s relics, strengthening of Buddhist scholarship, and supporting the clergy.

​It was agreed that the Indian side would facilitate the visit of a delegation of Buddhist pilgrims from Sri Lanka in the first inaugural flight to the sacred city of Kushinagar, the MEA said. Kushinagar Airport was designated as an international airport recently recognizing its importance as a Buddhist site. PM Rajapaksa also extended an invitation to PM Modi to inaugurate the Jaffna Cultural Centre built with Indian assistance.

Economic assistance

​Both leaders discussed the economic dimension of the challenges posed by COVID-19 and acknowledged the need for close coordination on issues such as trade and investment including the facilitation of an enabling environment for economic enterprises on both sides and deepening the integration of supply chains for mutual benefit. Prime Minister Modi expressed his hope that the temporary restrictions imposed by the Sri Lankan side on the imports of some products will be relaxed soon since this will also benefit the Sri Lankan economy.

The ongoing infrastructure and connectivity projects were discussed and PM Modi expressed his confidence that the government in Sri Lanka will take early and decisive steps for their early implementation in accordance with existing understandings and in the mutual interest of both sides.

Moreover, technical discussions on Colombo's request for debt deferment is underway and an additional request for a bilateral currency swap arrangement worth around USD 1 billion by the Sri Lankan side to assist with economic recovery and to tackle the Coronavirus related disruptions is under consideration, the MEA said.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of agriculture, animal husbandry, science and technology, sports, health care, and AYUSH as well as skill development by increased training of professionals thereby realizing the full potential of the demographic dividend in both the countries.

Both leaders also exchanged views on reconciliation in Sri Lanka and PM Modi called on the new government to "work towards realizing the expectations of Tamils for equality, justice, peace, and dignity within a united Sri Lanka by achieving reconciliation nurtured by the implementation of the Constitutional provisions."

They also exchanged views on the fishermen related issues and agreed to continue and strengthen the ongoing constructive and humanitarian approach to address this issue through existing bilateral mechanisms and instructed relevant officials on both sides to this effect.