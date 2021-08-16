Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Strengthens COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Rapid Spread Of Delta Variant; Read More

Sri Lanka tightened COVID-19 restrictions to curb the further spread of Delta variant. Read more to know about the new rules imposed by the government.

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Sri Lanka

Credit: AP


Considering the fast outspread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 throughout the nation, the Sri Lankan government agreed on Sunday, August 15, to prohibit all public gatherings. The government has also ordered cafes and restaurants to operate at half capacity. From August 27 onwards, the government will prohibit all marriages in private residences and reception venues which was previously limited to the number of people who may attend wedding celebrations. 

More information on the restrictions

According to the information department, the recent decision to restrict any public gatherings is due to the health regulations on COVID-19 which have been strengthened even more. The actions occurred after the administration refused to heed medical specialists' suggestion to impose a total lockdown. 

The health experts assume that a four-week lockdown would stop the current COVID-19 outbreak, as it has strained hospitals past their limitations. They even further said the capital district of Colombo, in the western province, may face additional limitations as a result of the present spike. 

READ | Krunal Pandya back home after mandatory quarantine in Sri Lanka, tests negative for COVID

The third wave of Coronavirus has already hit Sri Lanka. Province-to-province public transportation remains halted. On June 17, the first five instances of the Delta variant were discovered in Colombo. According to health experts, the Delta variant has already expanded to all regions. The administration has been instructed by public health inspectors not to reduce travel restrictions any further. 

READ | Amid Sri Lanka Cricket turmoil, another banned cricketer might leave for US: Report

After the number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 350,000 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,096, Sri Lankan authorities declared on Sunday that a national curfew will be implemented beginning Monday night and lasting until further notice. General Shavendra Silva, Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for COVID-19 Prevention, stated the curfew will begin at 10:00 p.m. till 4 a.m. to keep individuals from leaving their houses on a regular basis. Essential services, on the other hand, would be permitted to continue their job on the roadways.  

READ | Sri Lanka v South Africa: David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi to miss out on ODIs

Oxygen cylinder crisis

On the other hand, talking about the hospital scenario, in the next week Sri Lankan government will import 100 metric tonnes of medical quality oxygen from India. To address a supply deficit in hospitals, the health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi announced on Saturday, as WHO experts cautioned that the incidence of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the nation will skyrocket by mid-October. Patients requiring oxygen climbed from 528 last week to 646 on August 12, according to a group of Sri Lankan health specialists.  

READ | Sri Lanka files charges against 25 people in connection with 2019 Easter Sunday bombings

Image: AP

READ | Independence Day: Taiwan, Sri Lanka, other nations extend 'warm' wishes to India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND