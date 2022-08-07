Sri Lanka Urges Singapore To Extend Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Visit Pass By 2 Weeks: Report

Amid the economic turmoil in Sri Lanka, the island nation has reportedly urged Singapore authorities to allow former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the country for another 14 days. According to the sources of the Daily Mirror, the Sri Lankan government urged the tropical island to allow Rajapaksa amid security reasons. Earlier, it was expected that the former Sri Lankan President would depart from Singapore on Thursday as his visa would expire on August 11.

It is to mention here that the 73-year-old was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived at the Changi Airport in Singapore from the Maldives on July 14 and was allowed to stay there for two weeks. Though there was no official confirmation from either side, the media reports claim that the Singapore government may accept the request and extend his visa validity. Rajapaksa will remain in Singapore for some more time at the government's request, reported Daily Mirror. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives with his wife and other family members in July, has been facing a massive public outcry in his country.

Why Sri Lanka is facing massive public outrage?

It is worth noting here that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. This leads to massive anger among the people who have been facing an acute shortage of almost all basic requirements for the last six months.

Though the situation has started deteriorating since the start of this year, the situation turned grave for the former President when millions of people amassed and attacked the official residence of Rajapaksa. In the television footage, it showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood. This triggered Gotabaya to flee the country amid security threats from the mob. Also, before fleeing the island nation, he appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President of the country.

Image: AP/Unsplash