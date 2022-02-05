Sri Lanka: Video Showing TikToker Bedevilling Elephant Invites Netizens' Ire; 'Pathetic'

The internet is filled with content for everyone, including animal lovers; and every now and then, it can either brighten up the day for netizens with adorable videos or bring their attention to pressing issues of animal abuse. In a recent disturbing video of an elephant that surfaced on the microblogging site Twitter, a TikTok user can be seen trying to scare the pachyderm by driving his vehicle close to it. The incident reportedly happened in Sri Lanka and has left netizens furious.

The TikTok video originally posted by a user who goes by the name @shashikagimhandha has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. Kaswan shared the clip alongside the caption, "Identify the animal here. What a pathetic behaviour. You go in your home & do this. Just for a tik-tok video. From Sri Lanka. Such people should be called out."

In the video, the TikTok user can be seen driving a vehicle at night and the headlights soon fell on an elephant who was on the road. The person then tries to scare away the elephant by driving the vehicle towards the animal. The elephant who appeared scared began to go backwards and even tried to move behind a tree.

Identify the animal here. What a pathetic behaviour. You go in your home & do this. Just for a tik-tok video. From Sri Lanka. Such people should be called out !! pic.twitter.com/587Y4auZhh — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 4, 2022

Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene reacts

Sri Lankan Cricketer Mahela Jayawardene has reacted to the clip. He tweeted, "Not the first time this has happen in SL and it’s time we stop this playful behaviour.. let the animals live peacefully. (sic)"

The Wildlife and Nature Protection Society of Sri Lanka also posted the video and informed that the incident has been submitted to the Department of Wildlife Conservation for action.

Not the first time this has happen in SL and it’s time we stop this playful behaviour.. let the animals live peacefully. https://t.co/hJScE7XY5t — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) February 4, 2022

When does our #wildlife get to celebrate their "Independence Day", free of human #harassment?



All details of the incident has been submitted DWC for action. pic.twitter.com/3YJTp0uYoM — WNPSSL (@wnpssl) February 4, 2022

Netizens find it 'unacceptable'

The video has gathered over 130K views and several reactions. Netizens, shocked by the behaviour of the person towards the elephant sought action against him. One user wrote, "It's punishable act Face with look of triumph what they doing its totally punishable. (sic)" Another user commented, "This is so heartbreaking to watch." A third netizen wrote, "Whoever it may should be punished." Another user commented, "Must be condemned."

