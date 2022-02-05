Last Updated:

Sri Lanka: Video Showing TikToker Bedevilling Elephant Invites Netizens' Ire; 'Pathetic'

A video of an elephant being harrassed by a TikToker in Sri Lanka has gone viral on social media. Netizens, including a famous cricketer, are demanding action.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Sri Lanka

Image: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter


The internet is filled with content for everyone, including animal lovers; and every now and then, it can either brighten up the day for netizens with adorable videos or bring their attention to pressing issues of animal abuse. In a recent disturbing video of an elephant that surfaced on the microblogging site Twitter, a TikTok user can be seen trying to scare the pachyderm by driving his vehicle close to it. The incident reportedly happened in Sri Lanka and has left netizens furious. 

The TikTok video originally posted by a user who goes by the name @shashikagimhandha has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. Kaswan shared the clip alongside the caption, "Identify the animal here. What a pathetic behaviour. You go in your home & do this. Just for a tik-tok video. From Sri Lanka. Such people should be called out."

In the video, the TikTok user can be seen driving a vehicle at night and the headlights soon fell on an elephant who was on the road. The person then tries to scare away the elephant by driving the vehicle towards the animal. The elephant who appeared scared began to go backwards and even tried to move behind a tree.

READ | Sri Lanka’s Tamil legislators write to Prime Minister Modi, seek the implementation of 13th Amendment

Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene reacts

Sri Lankan Cricketer Mahela Jayawardene has reacted to the clip. He tweeted, "Not the first time this has happen in SL and it’s time we stop this playful behaviour.. let the animals live peacefully. (sic)"

READ | Sri Lanka hopeful of obtaining further Indian aid of USD 1.5 billion: Foreign Minister

The Wildlife and Nature Protection Society of Sri Lanka also posted the video and informed that the incident has been submitted to the Department of Wildlife Conservation for action.

Netizens find it 'unacceptable'

The video has gathered over 130K views and several reactions. Netizens, shocked by the behaviour of the person towards the elephant sought action against him. One user wrote, "It's punishable act Face with look of triumph what they doing its totally punishable. (sic)" Another user commented, "This is so heartbreaking to watch." A third netizen wrote, "Whoever it may should be punished." Another user commented, "Must be condemned." 

READ | Sri Lanka moves to auction fishing boats seized from TN fishermen; CM Stalin writes to PM

(Image: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter)

READ | Sri Lanka: Indian High Commission in Colombo provides consular aid to arrested fishermen
Tags: Sri Lanka, Viral news, Elephant
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND