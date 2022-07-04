Sri Lankan Airlines Bracing For Flight Cancellations Amid Country's Fuel Crisis: Report

In the midst of an unprecedented fuel crisis in Sri Lanka, the island nation's national carrier, Sri Lankan Airlines, is bracing for flight cancellations until July 18, according to media reports. According to the media outlet Daily Mirror, the country's jet fuel reserves have depleted. Due to the impending fuel crisis, Sri Lankan Airlines has informed its employees that flight operations will most likely be disrupted until the 18th of this month.

According to Daily Mirror, Sri Lankan Airlines management announced last week in an internal memo to its employees that the airline ran out of available jet fuel stocks on June 29 and that services would be affected as a result. The Sri Lankan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on June 28 advised the airlines to carry fuel for their return flights in a previous advisory. This is due to Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Sri Lanka's oil and gas company, being unable to import the necessary jet fuel into the nation as a result of the foreign exchange crisis.

It is important to mention here that Sri Lankan Airlines uses roughly 700,000 litres of fuel every day out of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). However, the airport was only able to secure, on average, 250,000 litres per day. The airlines implemented "tech stops" on specific routes to reduce the uplift from Colombo because this is insufficient to meet the requirements, but doing so came at an additional cost.

Sri Lanka crisis

Beginning July 4, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Education declared the following week a holiday week for all public and state-approved private schools. The Sri Lankan Minister stated that the curriculum will be covered in the upcoming summer session. Earlier as well, on June 18, the Sri Lankan government declared that all schools would be closed for the following week.

Formerly an upper-middle-income nation, Sri Lanka has been experiencing an economic crisis since March this year, that is unheard of since the country's 1948 declaration of independence. Political unrest sparked by violent protests resulted in the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, from his position as prime minister and the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May.

Image: AP