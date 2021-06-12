Sri Lankan Defence Secy Lauds India's Quick Response & Aid In Dousing X-Press Pearl Fire

Sri Lanka's Defense Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd.) extended his gratitude to the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo for the support rendered by the Indian authorities to douse the fire on vessel X-Press Pearl. The gratitude was conveyed by the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay in Colombo on Friday as Sri Lanka's Defense Secretary also recalled the long-existing bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Indian Coast Guard Ships to Sri Lanka's rescue

The X-Press Pearl reported an onboard acid leak, which caught fire just when it was due to enter the Colombo harbour on May 20. The vessel was ablaze as the fire could be put out only after 13 days. Besides vessel X-Press Pearl, Defense Secretary Gunaratne also discussed matters of defence cooperation with the Indian envoy in Sri Lanka. According to the Sri Lankan news agency, attention was drawn to aspects for the smooth functioning of a long-existing military training exchange between Sri Lanka and India.

Meanwhile, the High Commission in Colombo mentioned that the Indian side held productive discussions with the Defense Secretary and other senior officials pertaining to furthering the close cooperation between in defence and security spheres. Mentioning the rapid response and support extended by the Indian Coast Guard Ships to douse the fire triggered onboard merchant vessel X-Press Pearl, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary on his official Twitter shared as follows,

Mentioning the rapid response and support extended by the Indian Coast Guard Ships to douse the fire triggered onboard merchant vessel X-PRESS PEARL, Defence Secretary expressed his appreciation to the Indian High Commissioner HE Gopal Baglay today. https://t.co/mLA1ydCngh pic.twitter.com/ZhQWxTQVuz — defence.lk (@LkDefence) June 11, 2021

The deliberation brought out the significance of such cooperation for peace, security, and safety in the shared strategic space and maritime environment and focused areas of bilateral cooperation, the High Commission added in their press release.

High Commissioner held productive discussions with Defence Secretary, Commanders of @srilanka_navy and @airforcelk and other senior officers of @defenceSL on furthering the close cooperation between #India and #SriLanka in defence and security spheres. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rou3IxTEn4 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) June 11, 2021

X Press Pearl: Relief operation by India

The massive fire at MV X Press Pearl is perceived as the worst marine ecological disaster by Sri Lanka's top environment body in the history of ecological disasters in the country. The cargo vessel MV X Press Pearl was carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to Colombo Port on May 20 when it caught fire some 9.5 nautical miles away from the port of Colombo.

In the wake of an onboard explosion on the Singapore-flagged MV X Press Pearl, Sri Lankan Navy had sought India’s assistance for firefighting as well as pollution control in the waterbody. As stated, the Government of India immediately deployed assets.