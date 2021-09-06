Sri Lanka's Music Legend Sunil Perera Dies At 68 Due To COVID-related Complications

Due to COVID-19 related complications, Sri Lanka’s music legend Sunil Perera died on September 6 at the age of 68. According to BBC, Perera was one of the stalwarts of Sri Lanka’s baila genre - which is a memento of Portuguese colonisation. He was a part of a band called ‘The Gypsies’ and he wrote and performed songs with catchy tunes and clever lyrics, often about Sri Lankan life and politics.

Perera’s family informed that the 68-year-old was discharged after recovering from COVID-19 but he had been readmitted a few days ago due to an illness. On Monday morning, he sadly passed away, his family said. Following his demise, tributes have been pouring in for the singer on social media. Among them was former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara who tweeted, "A kind, gentle and generous man who moved us with song and rhythm. Small made but giant in influence and heart". Member of Sri Lanka parliament also said, "So sad to hear about #SunilPerera. When he was released from the hospital, I thought, at least one less thing to be sad about. What a great entertainer - and someone who lived his life joyfully and honestly".

The entertainment arena in #SriLanka will never be the same without you. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the legendary entertainer #SunilPerera. You will be remembered forever through your music. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ARvWfSpvA9 — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) September 6, 2021

Saddened to hear of the passing of Veteran Singer & legend Sunil Perera. He will always be remembered for his iconic voice, energy and the unparallel contribution he made to #LKA's music industry. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family & the music fraternity. pic.twitter.com/DJVuyEkGQI — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) September 6, 2021

A great loss for #SriLanka’s entertainment scene as veteran musician Sunil Perera passed away.



My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Sri Lanka. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pjSha8oy4x — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) September 6, 2021

RIP Mr #sunilperera Your Music will live in our hearts forever pic.twitter.com/gPAqedl8FA — Thisara perera (@PereraThisara) September 6, 2021

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends of veteran musician Sunil Perera, who has passed away at the age of 68. May his soul Rest In Peace.#RIPSunilPerera pic.twitter.com/mROVb4eYBM — Nondescripts C.C. (@NondescriptsCC) September 6, 2021

I was deeply saddened to hear the untimely passing of the legendary musician Sunil Perera.



He was a true legend, and a treasure in the Sri Lankan music industry.



I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to the Perera family.



May you attain nibbana Sunil Aiya! pic.twitter.com/k0PoviPdHx — Arjuna Ranatunga (@ArjunaRanatunga) September 6, 2021

About Sunil Perera

Sunil Perera was born in 1952 and was one of 10 children. His father, an ex-soldier, was the original founder of the band ‘the Gypsies’. Perera later joined along with his brother, eventually taking over. Together, the band released hit after hit, becoming Sir Lanka’s biggest music franchise. Perera was the main vocalist of the band along with his brother Piyal Perera.

According to BBC, Perera was a dynamic figure. He was vocal and opinionated. He openly spoke about topics like sex. He was also vocally against Sri Lanka’s current administration, particularly President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and his brother former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Back in 2015, when the Rajapaksa’s were briefly voted out of power, he said that he feared he would be killed if Mahinda was elected again.

Perera even spoke out against high-profile murders, like that of journalist Lasantha Wickramatunga. He also criticised political interference against the police. It is worth mentioning that his recent work includes popular songs such as ‘I don’t know why’ which addresses mere sociopolitical issues through humour and 2017’s ‘Koththamalli’.

(Image: Twitter)