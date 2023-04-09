Recent findings in Sri Lanka suggest that the Sri Maha Bodhi tree, known for being the oldest living tree in the world with a recorded history, could be endangered by harmful acids that have been released into the air from the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant which notably funded by China, according to Colombo Gazette.

As per recent reports, China is regaining its influence in Sri Lanka. This can be seen as China initially agreed to certain conditions for the International Monetary Fund to provide financial aid to Sri Lanka. Additionally, it has been reported that Sinopec, a Chinese company, has pledged to invest in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

The Colombo Gazette report expresses concern over the potential environmental harm to the revered Sri Mahabodhi Tree in Anuradhapura, given China's past activities in Sri Lanka which have been extensively documented.

The Sri Mahabodhi Tree, located in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, is said to have been grown from a branch of the revered Bodhi tree located in Gaya, India.

According to a statement by the Sri Lankan President's Media Division (PMD), Sinopec, a Chinese company, has pledged to invest in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. This announcement was made during a meeting between the Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and representatives from Sinopec. China's decision to invest in Sri Lanka's ports and energy sector is seen as an effort to strengthen its existing investments in the country.

According to the news report, the previous Sri Lankan government had leased the Hambantota port, which was built by China for USD 1.5 billion, to state-owned companies for a period of 99 years. China had also pledged to establish a 15,000-acre industrial zone around the port, but this has not yet been realized. The significant lending by Beijing to Sri Lanka, along with its multibillion-dollar investments, has raised concerns about the possibility of China using Hambantota as a potential military base.

A statement released by the Sri Lankan PMD, a meeting was held on March 13 between representatives of Sinopec Group and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. The PMD, in a statement, said, "President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the government has taken a principled decision to expand the distribution of fuel & Hambantota has been identified as a primary energy hub."

In addition to investing in Hambantota, Sinopec has also pledged to invest in a refinery in the same area, as per the news report. The meeting between Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sinopec representatives occurred ten days after the country's President ordered the Petroleum Minister to quickly restore the Trincomalee oil tank farm and integrate it into the country's economy. The environmental impact of emissions from the Lakvijaya (Norochcholai) power plant has already had a detrimental effect on the local environment and community.

Toxic emissions & their negative impact on trees: Report

Ecologists have warned that clouds containing hazardous acid deposits could potentially move towards Anuradhapura, where the revered Sri Mahabodhi tree is located in Sri Lanka. This assessment is supported by evidence from nearby trees which have already begun to exhibit signs of damage caused by the emissions from the power plant.

The news report states that the emissions from the power plant have caused the leaves of taller trees in the surrounding area to turn yellowish in color. It is anticipated that the toxic emissions may also have a negative impact on the Sri Maha Bodhi tree. Additionally, the acidic conditions have been reported to be spreading towards the nearby sea areas.

Reconstructing power plants like the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant in the future would present a serious threat to the ecosystem. The power plant, located in Sri Lanka's Northwestern province, is approximately an hour away from the sacred Sri Mahabodhi tree at Anuradhapura. For Buddhists who come to pay their respects to the revered tree, it holds significant cultural and religious significance.

The Norochcholai Coal Power Plant

The China-funded Norochcholai Coal Power Plant is currently the largest thermal power plant in Sri Lanka. However, the emissions produced by the 900MW coal power plant are reported to be much higher than the permissible standards, possibly due to frequent breakdowns, intermittent operations, and the unexpected storage of fly ash in open pits. The power plant was established as a joint venture between the Ceylon Electricity Board and the EXIM Bank of China, and it is Sri Lanka's first coal-fired thermal power plant as well as its largest power station.

In addition to the emission of harmful gases, the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant is also known for generating a considerable amount of solid waste and heat waste. Furthermore, the release of heated water by the power plant has contributed to water pollution, and this is expected to have long-term environmental consequences.

The primary environmental concerns related to the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant are associated with the fly ash and bottom ash generated during the power generation process. Fly ash and bottom ash are byproducts of the coal combustion process. The open dumping of fly ash is particularly worrisome, as the yard is exposed to wind erosion and leaching, which can lead to contamination of soil and water sources.

According to reports, some children living in the vicinity of the Norochcholai power plant in Sri Lanka have developed skin diseases, which may be attributed to the emissions from the plant. Given the negative impact of China's past investments and conditional aid on Sri Lanka, it is worth noting that the country is once again attempting to strengthen its ties with Sri Lanka.

The detrimental impact of the China-funded Norochcholai power plant on the environment and the potential harm it may cause to the sacred Mahabodhi tree serves as a cautionary tale against Chinese-backed projects that ignore environmental standards and end up causing more problems than they solve.