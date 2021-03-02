St Lucia In The Caribbean Islands Receives 25,000 Doses Of Indian-made Covishield Vaccine

Eastern Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia, on March 1 (local time) received 25,000 doses of Indian made Covishield vaccines. The shipment was received by the country’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, who offered his gratitude to New Delhi for donating the lifesaving vaccine shots. Covishield, manufacture by Serum Institute of India (SII) is the localized name of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

India has dispatched over 36 million doses of domestically produced vaccines to over 25 countries, under its ‘vaccine maitri’ programme. In the aftermath of receiving the Covishield jabs, Chastanet took to twitter to shared photographs of vaccine shipment unloaded from ariplanes. Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi and our friends from India for donating 25,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine to Saint Lucia, he wrote in a Twitter post.

Made in India🇮🇳 vaccines arrived in St Lucia received by Prime Minister Chastanet.



Video Courtesy: Allen Chastanet pic.twitter.com/7JSmN46ADa — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 1, 2021

Read: COVID-19: Ghana's President Becomes World's First Recipient Of Free COVAX Jab

Read: COVID-19: Almost 1 Lakh Maldivians Inoculated With Made In India Covishield Vaccines

The Maldives inoculated with Indian vaccines

Maldives’ Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) on Saturday said that it has inoculated close to 1 lakh population with the Indian manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Covishield dispatched under India’s generous Vaccine Maitri' initiative. At least 98,511 civilians have been immunized against the deadly coronavirus infection with jabs manufactured by the world’s largest Serum Institute of India (SII). In an official statement, HEOC spokesperson, Dr. Fathmath Nazla Rafeeq said that Maldives commenced the vaccination campaign across the entire island country except for HA Muraidhoo and V Fulidhoo islands, where resources are limited and the population is comparatively low. However, the country plans to dispatch mobile teams in these remote islands to get the civilians vaccinated against COVID-19 soon.

Read: Indian Envoy: 'I Am Glad That Mongolia's First COVID-19 Vaccine Is Made In India'

In similiar news, India sent six lakh doses of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines to Ghana. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took to Twittter on February 24 and confirmed that the western African nation had already received the jabs produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) and was ready to begin its mass inoculation. India is one of the few countries to have stepped up efforts to providing free or vaccines at nominal rates to several poor countries across the world, thereby earning WHO's appreciation consistently. Image courtesy: allenmchastanet/twitter

Read: Ghana Receives 6L Doses Of Made-in-India COVID Vaccines Under 'Vaccine Maitri' Programme