Trump 'most Corrupt US President'; Accused Of 'toxic Fog Of Lies' By Republican Strategist

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump over his inefficiency in handling the COVID-19 crisis. 

Written By
Manjiri Chitre
Republican strategist Steve Schmidt on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump over his inefficiency of handling the COVID-19 crisis. In a series of Tweets, Schmidt pointed out everything that Trump has done to mishandle the crisis "at an epic level". According to the strategist, the USA is being smothered under a "toxic fog of lies."  

Calling him "The most corrupt President in American history", Schmidt said that Trump has "risen on the racist birther conspiracy." Further attacking the President, he said that Trump does not know the concepts of ethics, honor, decency, and selflessness.

Trump-Obama comparison 

The Republican strategist further made a comparison and said that Barack Obama's Presidency did not have a single criminal indictment. He added that Obama had made America stronger during his tenure. However, according to Schmidt, Trump, in the coming months, will start a war on reality and truth, and that he will be supported by "an echo chamber of dishonesty." 

Trump defends

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump earlier while speaking to reporters in the South Lawn outside White House had said that his government did many things right to contain the spread of coronavirus otherwise the country could have lost more than 2 million lives. When he was asked whether he was worried that states are relaxing guidelines too early, he had said that he is not worried because the model assumes no mitigation.

Coronavirus crisis in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States is by far the country with the highest COVID numbers, surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. Currently, there are a total of 1,408,636 cases of Coronavirus with around 83,425 deaths. Meanwhile, New York --  one of the worst-hit spots in the US, has seen a total of 27,175 deaths and over 348,655 COVID-19 positive cases.

