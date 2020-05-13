Trump 'most Corrupt US President'; Accused Of 'toxic Fog Of Lies' By Republican Strategist

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump over his inefficiency of handling the COVID-19 crisis. In a series of Tweets, Schmidt pointed out everything that Trump has done to mishandle the crisis "at an epic level". According to the strategist, the USA is being smothered under a "toxic fog of lies."

Calling him "The most corrupt President in American history", Schmidt said that Trump has "risen on the racist birther conspiracy." Further attacking the President, he said that Trump does not know the concepts of ethics, honor, decency, and selflessness.

It is Tuesday evening and America is being smothered under a toxic fog of lies, conspiracy theories, false accusations, demagoguery and crackpottery. These things are true. USA is the epicenter of Covid 19 and has the most deaths and among the worst per capita testing rates. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 12, 2020

Trump repeatedly praised the Chinese and their response to Covid-19. He did it over and over again. He told the American people this was all a Democratic hoax. He said it would disappear. He has mishandled this crisis at an epic level. His incompetence is supernatural. (2) — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 12, 2020

He advised people to inject Lysol which prompted advisements from the company not to do it. There is no such thing as Obamagate. It is an absurdity. It is a lie. The despicable man who rose on the racist birther conspiracy is the most corrupt President in American history (3) — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 12, 2020

Trump-Obama comparison

The Republican strategist further made a comparison and said that Barack Obama's Presidency did not have a single criminal indictment. He added that Obama had made America stronger during his tenure. However, according to Schmidt, Trump, in the coming months, will start a war on reality and truth, and that he will be supported by "an echo chamber of dishonesty."

Ethics, honor, decency, goodness and selflessness are alien concepts to Trump. He brims with the worst human qualities. He is everything a parent hopes their child will never be. Barack Obama’s Presidency did not result in a single criminal indictment over eight years. (4) — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 12, 2020

He served with honor, decency integrity and competence. He left his successor with a pandemic plan. He made America stronger over his tenure. Trump’s numbers are tanking. Here comes the Lugenkrieg ( lying war) Trump will wage an all out war on reality and truth in the (5) — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 12, 2020

Months ahead. He will attack the press in fits of distemper and illiberalism. He will make up smears against Joe Biden and his family. He will enlist the aid of hostile foreign powers and echo their propaganda and disinformation campaigns which are designed to divide (6) — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 12, 2020

The American people, weaken our standing in the world and erode faith in democracy because he thinks it will benefit him. He will attack Secretary Clinton and President Obama with lies, slander and smears. He will be supported in all of this by an echo chamber of dishonest (7) — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 12, 2020

Trump defends

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump earlier while speaking to reporters in the South Lawn outside White House had said that his government did many things right to contain the spread of coronavirus otherwise the country could have lost more than 2 million lives. When he was asked whether he was worried that states are relaxing guidelines too early, he had said that he is not worried because the model assumes no mitigation.

Coronavirus crisis in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States is by far the country with the highest COVID numbers, surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. Currently, there are a total of 1,408,636 cases of Coronavirus with around 83,425 deaths. Meanwhile, New York -- one of the worst-hit spots in the US, has seen a total of 27,175 deaths and over 348,655 COVID-19 positive cases.

