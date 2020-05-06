Trump Upholds Chart Showing US Covid Testing Supremacy; Slams 'Do Nothing Democrats'

Unites States President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a chart on the number of Coronavirus tests conducted by the country as compared to others. Taking to Twitter, he shared the chart which shows that till May 4, the US has conducted up to 7 million COVID-19 tests, compared to other countries like Germany, Italy, France, South Korea, Japan, who have conducted only up to three million tests.

Trump further slammed the "Do Nothing Democrats" and "LameStream Media" for their criticism over the handling of the Coronavirus crisis in the US. According to Trump, they should be proud of the USA.

For the constant criticism from the Do Nothing Democrats and their Fake News partners, here is the newest chart on our great testing “miracle" compared to other countries. Dems and LameStream Media should be proud of the USA, instead of always ripping us down! pic.twitter.com/8AwnPCNchF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

'Govt did many things right'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday while speaking to reporters in the South Lawn outside White House said that his government did many things right to contain the spread of coronavirus otherwise the country could have lost more than 2 million lives. When asked whether he was worried that states are relaxing guidelines too early, he said that he is not worried because the model assumes no mitigation.

"We have to open our country. So you have all reports, look, models that have been very inaccurate. I’ve seen models that are very inaccurate. But, you know, one model that’s very important is that if we did this a different way, we would have lost more, much more than 2 million people. And we did it the right way. We did everything right. But now it’s time to go back to work," he said.

Coronavirus crisis in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States is by far the country with the highest Covid numbers, surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. Currently, there are a total of 1,237,633 cases of Coronavirus with around 72,271 deaths.

Meanwhile, New York -- one of the worst-hit spots in the US, has seen a total of 25,204 deaths and over 330,139 COVID-19 positive cases. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier had asserted that the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic is over. According to him, the numbers are saying that they can now control the spread of the virus.

