'Stockpiling Fever': People share pictures of empty shelves amid coronavirus outbreak

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, people all across the world have been stockpiling food items. The panic has now increased so much so that many supermarkets and stores have gone empty. This comes as the deadly COVID-19 has now spread to 153 countries and territories infecting over 156,770 and killing 5,839 people globally, international media reported.

'We are not going to war'

Many people have taken to social media to share shocking images of empty racks and shelves in shops and markets. Meanwhile, The British government has advised people to refrain from stockpiling. However, many retail stores all across Canada, US, Europe have gone totally out of stock with netizens slamming people for being selfish. However, many others have pointed towards the inefficiency of the authorities to control the pandemic.

Fui às compras ao Lidl da Alvaláxia, quando dei por mim andava na sala de troféus do Sporting... pic.twitter.com/DYinRmJj5e — Daniel Alves 🇵🇹 (@danielalvees20) March 14, 2020

These are shelves in Louisville KY. Instead of working on solutions to the pandemic, our senator is AWOL from Washington #WheresMitch He is up for re-election in November. Let's make sure we never have to wonder where is or isn't again. pic.twitter.com/J0KH34dahw — Crystal Beck (@Lost_In_Anarchy) March 14, 2020

Parliament is as empty as the grocery shelves across Canada. It is a complete abdication of responsibility by our government. Unacceptable.#Cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/vgZFiSZGJi — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) March 13, 2020

Ridiculous scenes in Tesco Colney Hatch this morning. Shelves cleared like there's been a riot. The selfishness of some people filling their trolleys with multiple packs and leaving none for others is staggering. (Plus so much for getting here early to avoid crowded spaces.) pic.twitter.com/CIhJexaYul — Michelle Davies (@M_Davieswrites) March 14, 2020

I’m told empty shelves is a sign your country needs to be liberated. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uZB6PSRuls — Héctor E. Alcalá (Version 16.8) (@Hector_E_Alcala) March 14, 2020

NO ONE WANTS US pic.twitter.com/At0PIfp8rT — Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) March 14, 2020

