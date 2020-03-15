The Debate
'Stockpiling Fever': People Share Pictures Of Empty Shelves Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Rest of the World News

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, people have been stockpiling food items. The panic has now increased so much that many stores have gone empty.

'Stockpiling Fever': People share pictures of empty shelves amid coronavirus outbreak

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, people all across the world have been stockpiling food items. The panic has now increased so much so that many supermarkets and stores have gone empty. This comes as the deadly COVID-19 has now spread to 153 countries and territories infecting over 156,770 and killing 5,839 people globally, international media reported. 

Read: Coronavirus: Indian Domestic Travel Industry Sees Sharp Decline In Bookings Amid Scare

'We are not going to war'

Many people have taken to social media to share shocking images of empty racks and shelves in shops and markets. Meanwhile, The British government has advised people to refrain from stockpiling. However, many retail stores all across Canada, US, Europe have gone totally out of stock with netizens slamming people for being selfish. However, many others have pointed towards the inefficiency of the authorities to control the pandemic.  

Read: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Authorities Deny Permission For Chandrashekhar Azad's Event

Read: KG, Primary Schools & Malls To Be Closed In Tamil Nadu Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus

Read: Kolkata: 4 Including Peruvian National Test Negative For Coronavirus, Discharged From Hospital

