Strangest National Days In February You Can Gear Up For, Check List

The month of February commemorates an array of days besides Valentine’s Day that can bring the fervour of festivities each day on the calendar, however, expect no public holiday for the national reading in the bathtub day or officially having ice cream in the breakfast day special occasions. Here’s a list of some of the strangest days observed as national events that people celebrate in the month of February around the world.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Celebrated on the 4th February the people in upstate New York, Ice Cream for Breakfast Day was officially founded in 1997 that allows the people to have ice-cream for breakfast on the first Saturday of February as a rule.

World Nutella Day

An ex-pat blogger in Italy started the movement to celebrate the deep, unbridled passion for Nutella in people across the globe. The world Nutella Day is celebrated on the 5th of Feb every year. Italy has an official website that celebrates the day by portraying 700 creative Nutella-based recipes, a link to Nutella food porn and the suggested hashtag of #nutelladay to show their virtual pride on February 5th.

The Lame Duck Day

Celebrated on the February 6th, this holiday was created to celebrate the introduction of the 20th amendment in 1933 in the US, the amendment was ratified towards the end of January, early February. Lame-duck day celebrates the Presidential election preceding to honour members that hadn’t left the office for being ineffective at their jobs. In other words, it would be appropriately lame, and this day celebrates the fact.

Boy Scout Anniversary Day

Celebrated on the 8th of February, the day marks the day in 1910 when the Boy Scouts of America was founded. It reportedly is the largest youth organization in the US and this day particularly rejoices the campfire building skills.

National Read in the Bathtub Day

This day is dedicated to pampering oneself to a reading session inside the bathtub relaxing. It is dedicated to the avid readers that like to perch at home calling in sick to work just to read on February 8th.

International Mother Language Day

This day is not for the expatriates, the February 21st is the day to honour one’s native language and speak and communicate with friends in the mother tongue.

National Pancake Day & National Public Sleeping Day

International House of Pancakes sponsors a holiday on the 28th of February for pancake lovers and offers a free stack of Buttermilk pancakes. It is also a sleeping day observed incase you hog on the cakes and call it a day.

