Breakfast Dishes That Are Easy To Prepare On A Family Holiday

Researches and studies reveal that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Having a meal after waking up is probably the most important decision that you make regarding your diet. Having a delicious and healthy breakfast with your family is said to have a positive effect on your mind. Check out different types of breakfast dishes you should cook for a Sunday family breakfast.

Herbalicious Breakfast Casserole

Mixed in Pesto sauce, fresh parsley and oregano lend plenty of flavours, Herbalicious Breakfast Casserole is one of the healthy breakfast dishes you can cook. To cut down on prep time, freeze the dish in the refrigerator the night before you plan to serve it. The next morning, all you need to do is bake and eat!

Pancakes

Pancakes are the go-to breakfast every Sunday. Preparing a hot plate of Pancakes with dripping sauces approximately takes 30 minutes to prepare this sweet breakfast. You can use your choice of sauces like chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, fresh cream or canned cream.

French Toast

French Toast has its roots back from the Roman Empire. Vanilla Extract and cinnamon bring a richness to the French Toast. It is a light breakfast idea and a go-to breakfast dish in maximum households. Pick your favourite bread - white, Italian, French, or whole wheat and turn it into a tasty French Toast.

Scrambled Eggs and Toast

A boiled egg with two slices of toast or scrambled eggs without butter with reduced salt and sugar are also healthy cooked breakfast options. If you are not diet-conscious, there is a secret ingredient that can make the scrambled eggs super tasty. It is feta cheese. Feta adds a wonderful texture and improves the taste of scrambled eggs.

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash - Photographer Rachel Park