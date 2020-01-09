Student Converts 35-year-old Campervan Into Her New Home To Avoid Rent, Bills

A student to avoid rent and bills have decided to turn a 35-year-old campervan into her new home, as per international media reports. Caitlin Mooney, 25, bought the 1985-built Bedford Midi camper in May last year and has since been working to convert the van into her new home. Mooney bought the van for £3,000 (Rs 2,81,000) after she was frustrated paying the rent, bills and council tax from her anyway fewer earnings. Caitlin has decided to live a minimalist rent-free lifestyle after her graduation this year.

Caitlin spends £250 every month on rent

According to reports, Caitlin is currently studying a Masters in mobile web development in Paisley and spends £250 every month on rent and is hoping to give up her flat in order to save the money. After renovating her van in August last year, Caitlin went to the Netherlands with her dog to spend some time on the road. Caitlin spent two-weeks holidaying in the Netherlands with her dog Marcie, a five-year-old border collie. Caitlin while talking to international media said that she drove to Holland with her dog and came back perfectly fine, without any bother.

Caitlin decided to leave her flat and move in a van instead after one of her close friends died two years ago, as per reports. Caitlin said that she used to talk about it with her friend, she had discussed the idea of living in the van with her friend before. Caitlin while talking to international media reports said that she spoke to her friend about her dad's campervan, which he owned since his childhood. Caitlin also spoke about how they used to go camping when she was a kid.

Caitlin, who is from Scotland is planning to start from her own country and then go down to England and over to Europe. Caitlin's dream is to spend her New Year and Christmas on the southern coast of Spain. Caitlin reportedly said that she is into digital editing and that she would like to document her travels. Caitlin also put light on her future plans as she disclosed that she doesn't like to work for somebody else and would like to work for herself.

