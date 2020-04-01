Study Says Middle-aged People Too At Greater Risk Of Dying From Coronavirus

Researchers from Britain have found that middle-aged people are at the same level of risk of dying from coronavirus like elderly people. According to reports, researchers analysed over 3,600 samples of people who had tested positive in mainland China and also from people who were sent back to their own country from the epicentre Wuhan. The study found that hospitalisation rate of patients over 80 years was much higher than those under 30.

Read: 28 Students In US Test Positive For Coronavirus After Returning From Mexico

The study that was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, stated that the hospitalisation rate of patients under 30 years of age was at 1 per cent in contrast to the 8.2 per cent rate among middle-aged people and 18.4 per cent for patients over 80. The fatality rate of patients in their fifties is also higher than in patients under 30.

Read: Russia Proposes New Legislation To Tackle Fake News On Coronavirus

The study further stated, "It is clear from the data that have emerged from China that case fatality ratio increases substantially with age. Our results suggest a very low fatality ratio in those under the age of 20 years. As there are very few cases in this age group, it remains unclear whether this reflects a low risk of death or a difference in susceptibility, although early results indicate young people are not at lower risk of infection than adults."

Read: Amid COVID-19 Crisis, UK PM Boris Johnson Faces Pressure To Push Brexit Transition Period

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 42,300 lives across the world and has infected more than 8,59,400 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(With inputs from agency)

Read: Amazon Fires Employee Who Accused Company Of Making Them Work In Unsafe Conditions

(Image Credit: AP)