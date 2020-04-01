28 Students In US Test Positive For Coronavirus After Returning From Mexico

Around 28 students from the University of Texas, US who returned from Mexico a few days ago have tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, a group of 70 students were visiting Mexico's Cabo San Lucas for a spring break and returned to Austin in Texas 10 days ago via chartered and commercial flights. According to Austin Public Health, UT Health Austin and University Health Services, all 28 students have put themselves under self-isolation while the rest of the students were either being monitored or were being contacted.

Read: Amazon Fires Employee Who Accused Company Of Making Them Work In Unsafe Conditions

According to local health officials, Mexico was not in the list of countries under federal travel advisory at the time of students' travel. The health officials urged Austin and Travis Country residents to avoid all non-essential travelling in order to prevent themselves from contracting coronavirus. Media reports suggest that the company that sent the students to Mexico had emailed them multiple times in the last week leading to spring break saying that there was no immediate threat from COVID-19 and the refund policy on the trip remained nonrefundable. As per reports, the company called JusCollege charged students approximately $2,000 for the trip.

Read: Amid COVID-19 Crisis, UK PM Boris Johnson Faces Pressure To Push Brexit Transition Period

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 42,300 lives across the world and has infected more than 8,59,400 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Sweden Takes Different Approach In Handling Coronavirus, No Lockdown In Place

Read: Canadian PM: We Have Had More Success In Getting People To Self-isolate

(Image Credit: AP)