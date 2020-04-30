Study Reveals Cardiovascular Protective Treatment May Aid Coronavirus Patients

Researchers from Peking Union Medical College Hospital in China have said that coronavirus patients may be at an increased risk of cardiovascular disability and should be given protective treatments to aid the recovery. In addition to cardiovascular impairment, COVID-19 was also associated with significant multiple organ dysfunction syndromes (MODS). The study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, says that cardiovascular protective strategies are urgent and of great significance to the overall prognosis of COVID-19 patients.

"Direct viral infection, cytokine storm, and aggravation of existing cardiovascular diseases were recognized as possible mechanisms of cardiovascular impairment in COVID-19. Hyperactivated inflammation plays an important role in all three mechanisms and is considered to be fundamental in the development of cardiovascular impairment and MODS in COVID-19. Therefore, in addition to conventional cardiovascular treatment, anti-inflammatory therapy is a reasonable strategy for severe cases to further enhance cardiovascular protection and potentially mitigate MODS," the study said.

The study suggests that unlike the SARS that occurred in 2003, SARS-CoV-2 infection not only leads to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) but is also associated with significant multiple organ dysfunction syndromes (MODS). "Common complications among COVID-19 patients include shock, ARDS, arrhythmia, and acute cardiac injury. Especially for patients who require ICU care, significant cardiovascular impairment has already been observed, characterized by elevation of cardiac biomarkers, abnormalities in electrocardiography and echocardiography, and eventual circulatory failure," researchers said.

Coronavirus outbreak

The virus outbreak that started in China's Wuhan city spread across continents in just one month forcing the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic. Health experts believe that the coronavirus originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to data by worldometer, over 3.24 million people have been infected by the disease globally, of which 2,28,800 have lost their lives.

(Image Credit: AP)