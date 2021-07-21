Study Reveals Men Contribute More To Greenhouse Emissions Than Women; Know How

A new study conducted by researchers found that men spend their money in a way that contributes to more green house gas emissions than women. Spending on goods by men causes 16 per cent more emission of greenhouse gases than women, according to a study. The biggest difference was men’s spending on fuel for their cars. The study was based on households but the researchers analysed single men and women.

Greenhouse Gas Emission

The study has been published in the Journal for Industrial Ecology. The difference is in the expenditure patterns of men and women. According to the study conducted by researchers from Ecoloops, Sweden, men spend 70 per cent more on greenhouse gas-intensive items such as fuel while women spend on low-emitting products and services such as health care, furnishings, and clothes.

According to this survey, leisure travel by car constituted 48 per cent of all kilometres travelled by car. The average person has lower emissions than both the average single man and the average single woman. It is primarily because expenditure for housing and transport is shared in households with several members.

Food and drink account for between 21 to 25 per cent of the total emissions while furnishings contributed 2–5 per cent and holidays between 30–33 per cent of the total. Ecoloop discovered that switching to a vegan diet and using trains and other modes of transport, rather than cars or planes, reduces an individual’s carbon emission by 40 per cent. Annika Carlsson Kanyama, at the research company Ecoloop in Sweden, who led the study stated that the difference between men and men would help in policymaking, reported The Guardian.

IMAGE: Pixabay